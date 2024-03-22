Top-5: Another defeat (6th in a row) for Patrick Roy’s Islanders

The Art Ross Trophy race took center stage during an 11-game Thursday thanks to four-assist performances from both Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Tqsm8Evazj pic.twitter.com/VdIpq5pzOT
The Canadiens lost to the Vancouver Canucks…
Nothing is going right for Patrick Roy’s Islanders.
The New York outfit were playing an important game in their playoff race against the Red Wings, who are also trying to secure their ticket to the spring dance…
And Roy’s men were simply no match for them.
Final.
Roy’s team will have to wake up before it’s too late.
2: Big performance for Allen… Again
Are things going well for Jake Allen now that he’s in New Jersey?
This one’s worth a look:
JAKE ALLEN
His 1.76 average and .946 efficiency rate are impressive, we agree…
And you’ve got to be happy for him:
Jake Allen with the Devils:
3-1-0 record
1.76 GAA
.946 efficiency rate
Ok.
The Avalanche weren’t in action last night…
Kucherov now has 122 points, McDavid 112…
Nikita Kucherov sits atop the League’s points leaders with less than a month to go in the regular season!
Who will finish on top when the season is over?
4: Rod Brind’Amour’s honesty finally paid off
The Hurricanes hosted the Flyers at home, and the game didn’t start well for Rod Brind’Amour’s men.
In the first period, the Carolina players looked lost on the ice…
And the club’s head coach wasn’t necessarily pleased with his boys’ performance.
He gave a quick interview to a reporter and said out loud that his guys weren’t really doing anything:
“We’re not really doing anything right now”.
"We're not really doing anything right now".

Rod Brind'Amour with total honesty in his mid-game interview
On the Flyers’ side, Sean Couturier was left out for a second consecutive game.
The Rangers player is capable of scoring goals in any manner…
BREADMAN HAS HIS 39TH OF THE SEASON
They don’t ask how, they ask how many…
PANARIN HAS 40 GOALS
Extension
– Wow!
What a save by Ersson
– Big stop.
Joel Hofer appreciation post
– Another great save!
You’re back on the case, Bobrovsky!
You're back on the case, Bobrovsky!
– Love this.
Luke and Jack with the Hughes family goal
– Ouf.
Jeeeez gotta have that one
– He’s enjoying his new club.
Anthony Duclair with his 20th of the season, 3-1 TB.
Duclair has 4 goals, 6 pts in 5 games as a Tampa Bay Lightning.
– Top scorers of the night :
– Four NHL games tonight :