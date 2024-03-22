Top-5: Another defeat (6th in a row) for Patrick Roy’s Islanders

There was plenty of action in the NHL last night.

The Canadiens lost to the Vancouver Canucks…

The Art Ross Trophy race took center stage during an 11-game Thursday thanks to four-assist performances from both Nikita Kucherov and Connor McDavid. #NHLStats: https://t.co/Tqsm8Evazj pic.twitter.com/VdIpq5pzOT – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 22, 2024

But there were 10 other games elsewhere in the league:

Nothing is going right for Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

The New York outfit were playing an important game in their playoff race against the Red Wings, who are also trying to secure their ticket to the spring dance…

And Roy’s men were simply no match for them.

The Wings won the game 6-3 :It was a sixth consecutive setback for the Islanders.They are now five points behind the Wings and the final playoff spot in the East.

Roy’s team will have to wake up before it’s too late.

2: Big performance for Allen… Again

Are things going well for Jake Allen now that he’s in New Jersey?

The answer is yes.The goaltender has been smoking since his arrival with the Devils, and he was at it again last night (19 saves on 20 shots), helping his club to a 4-1 win over the Jets with a solid performance.

This one’s worth a look:

JAKE ALLEN pic.twitter.com/VgxsZNWR2w – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 22, 2024

Jake Allen is now 3-1-0 with his new team.

His 1.76 average and .946 efficiency rate are impressive, we agree…

And you’ve got to be happy for him:

Jake Allen with the Devils: 3-1-0 record

1.76 GAA

.946 efficiency rate Ok. – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) March 22, 2024

Nikita Kucherov, Nathan MacKinnon and Connor McDavid are in an impressive race right now.The three NHL all-stars are racking up points at lightning speed, and the goal is to finish at the top of the National League scoring charts.

The Avalanche weren’t in action last night…

And McDavid and Kucherov took the opportunity to score four points each in a win for their respective clubs.The Lightning won 4-1 against the Sharks, while the Oilers won 8-3 against the Sabres.

Kucherov now has 122 points, McDavid 112…

Nikita Kucherov sits atop the League’s points leaders with less than a month to go in the regular season! Who will finish on top when the season is over? pic.twitter.com/GMdbm4EahI – NHL (@NHL) March 22, 2024

And MacKinnon is in the middle of the pack with 117 points :

4: Rod Brind’Amour’s honesty finally paid off

The Hurricanes hosted the Flyers at home, and the game didn’t start well for Rod Brind’Amour’s men.

In the first period, the Carolina players looked lost on the ice…

And the club’s head coach wasn’t necessarily pleased with his boys’ performance.

He gave a quick interview to a reporter and said out loud that his guys weren’t really doing anything:

“We’re not really doing anything right now”. Rod Brind’Amour with total honesty in his mid-game interview pic.twitter.com/DQ2lxILXwd – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 22, 2024

In the end, his honesty paid off, as the Hurricanes won the game 3-2.

On the Flyers’ side, Sean Couturier was left out for a second consecutive game.

Artemi Panarin is an exciting player to watch, because he has more than one trick up his sleeve.

The Rangers player is capable of scoring goals in any manner…

BREADMAN HAS HIS 39TH OF THE SEASON pic.twitter.com/Jhw6LqnYpO – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 22, 2024

They don’t ask how, they ask how many… PANARIN HAS 40 GOALS pic.twitter.com/9XZvs7f5vq – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 22, 2024

Extension

And he proved it again last night.The Russian finished the game against the Bruins with three goals, taking him to the 40-goal plateau this season.His last goal was scored in an empty net to secure a 5-2 victory, but his first two goals of the game were fantastic:

– Wow!

What a save by Ersson pic.twitter.com/VNVx94znsQ – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 21, 2024

– Big stop.

Joel Hofer appreciation post pic.twitter.com/r1j2czNJWs – NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2024

– Another great save!

– Love this.

Luke and Jack with the Hughes family goal pic.twitter.com/cJrvk6rmVg – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 22, 2024

– Ouf.

Jeeeez gotta have that one pic.twitter.com/WBS6Gt24qx – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 22, 2024

– He’s enjoying his new club.

Anthony Duclair with his 20th of the season, 3-1 TB. Duclair has 4 goals, 6 pts in 5 games as a Tampa Bay Lightning.#GoBolts – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 22, 2024

– Top scorers of the night :

– Four NHL games tonight :