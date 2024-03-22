Four Canucks goals sink the Habs
Here’s the line-up for both teams:
Let’s just say it was really Zadorov’s time. He scored his second of the game just a few minutes later in the first period.
Montembeault wasn’t awful, however, turning away 10 shots in the first period.
The second period led us to believe that it would be very quiet, but that’s not what happened. The problem was that both teams waited until the end of the period to score.
Then, with not even a minute left to play in the second, Juraj Slafkovsky scored the Habs’ first goal by deftly redirecting Cole Caufield’s floating shot.
The Canucks didn’t need much in the third period. The goal was simply to prevent the Tricolore from scoring two unanswered goals. And they did just that.
Let’s just say that David Savard didn’t have the best night of his career, with an ugly -3 differential.
Extension
– It started well for Montreal.
Excellent start for the Habs.
Four of the first five shots came from dangerous positions.
The Canucks began to apply pressure in the final moments. That will be the habs’ main challenge tonight, managing their aggressive forecheck.@RDSca
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 22, 2024
– There were Alouettes in Vancouver.
– Pezzetta gets his message across.
Michael Pezzetta jumped on the ice before play resumed simply to whisper a few words in the ear of Teddy Blueger, who had just hit Kaiden Guhle in the head with his elbow.
He then returned to the bench.
Just like old times.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 22, 2024
– Gallagher in pain.
One to watch:
Brendan Gallagher ended the first period on one leg after contact with Noah Juulsen.
He was writhing in pain when he returned to the bench.
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 22, 2024