Skip to content
News

Four Canucks goals sink the Habs
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Four Canucks goals sink the Habs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Canadiens continued their trip west by taking on the Canucks in Vancouver. It was reunion time for Tanner Pearson and the Canucks.

Here’s the line-up for both teams:

Unsurprisingly, the mighty Canucks opened the scoring first. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov did it with a precise wrist shot from the blue line.

Let’s just say it was really Zadorov’s time. He scored his second of the game just a few minutes later in the first period.

Funny, considering Zadorov had just four goals this season before the game.

Montembeault wasn’t awful, however, turning away 10 shots in the first period.

After 20 minutes of play, the Canucks were leading 2-0.

The second period led us to believe that it would be very quiet, but that’s not what happened. The problem was that both teams waited until the end of the period to score.

It all started with another Vancouver goal, this time scored by someone other than Zadorov. Conor Garland was the scorer.

Then, with not even a minute left to play in the second, Juraj Slafkovsky scored the Habs’ first goal by deftly redirecting Cole Caufield’s floating shot.

With a goal apiece at the end of the period, the Canucks still led by two goals, this time 3-1.

The Canucks didn’t need much in the third period. The goal was simply to prevent the Tricolore from scoring two unanswered goals. And they did just that.

Nils Aman was very skilful in redirecting a shot from the point.

Vancouver now led by three goals, an insurmountable lead for the Tricolore, who lost 4-1.

Let’s just say that David Savard didn’t have the best night of his career, with an ugly -3 differential.

The Tricolore will continue its trip west on Sunday, when it visits the Kraken in Seattle.

Extension

– It started well for Montreal.

– There were Alouettes in Vancouver.

– Pezzetta gets his message across.

– Gallagher in pain.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content