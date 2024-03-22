Four Canucks goals sink the Habs

The Canadiens continued their trip west by taking on the Canucks in Vancouver. It was reunion time for Tanner Pearson and the Canucks.

Here’s the line-up for both teams:

Thursday night against the Habs! Sportsnet

Sportsnet 650 pic.twitter.com/8hmMG6dW0M – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 22, 2024

Big Z from downtown. pic.twitter.com/oF0hPqRA71 – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 22, 2024

Unsurprisingly, the mighty Canucks opened the scoring first. Defenseman Nikita Zadorov did it with a precise wrist shot from the blue line.

Let’s just say it was really Zadorov’s time. He scored his second of the game just a few minutes later in the first period.

BIG Z BULLSEYE pic.twitter.com/JQQiNthkW6 – Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 22, 2024

Funny, considering Zadorov had just four goals this season before the game.

Montembeault wasn’t awful, however, turning away 10 shots in the first period.

After 20 minutes of play, the Canucks were leading 2-0.

The second period led us to believe that it would be very quiet, but that’s not what happened. The problem was that both teams waited until the end of the period to score.

It all started with another Vancouver goal, this time scored by someone other than Zadorov. Conor Garland was the scorer.

Then, with not even a minute left to play in the second, Juraj Slafkovsky scored the Habs’ first goal by deftly redirecting Cole Caufield’s floating shot.

Slaf has 7 points in his last 6 games Just tippppp it in #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/6EzQ442AjS – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2024

With a goal apiece at the end of the period, the Canucks still led by two goals, this time 3-1.

The Canucks didn’t need much in the third period. The goal was simply to prevent the Tricolore from scoring two unanswered goals. And they did just that.

Nils Aman was very skilful in redirecting a shot from the point.Vancouver now led by three goals, an insurmountable lead for the Tricolore, who lost 4-1.

Let’s just say that David Savard didn’t have the best night of his career, with an ugly -3 differential.

Extension

The Tricolore will continue its trip west on Sunday, when it visits the Kraken in Seattle.

– It started well for Montreal.

Excellent start for the Habs.

Four of the first five shots came from dangerous positions. The Canucks began to apply pressure in the final moments. That will be the habs’ main challenge tonight, managing their aggressive forecheck.@RDSca – Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 22, 2024

– There were Alouettes in Vancouver.

Wrong jersey, but it’ll do this time… cc @MTLAlouettes Wrong jersey but we’ll let it fly…#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/OiP6B7e52E – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 22, 2024

– Pezzetta gets his message across.

Michael Pezzetta jumped on the ice before play resumed simply to whisper a few words in the ear of Teddy Blueger, who had just hit Kaiden Guhle in the head with his elbow. He then returned to the bench. Just like old times. – Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 22, 2024

– Gallagher in pain.