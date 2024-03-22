David Reinbacher scores on Rocket debut

David Reinbacher’s debut with the Laval Rocket was to be watched tonight.

The man who arrived in North America a few weeks ago took Mattias Norlinder’s place in the lineup.

The whole sequence of Reinbacher’s first AHL goal is a beauty! Steal, dangle, snipe TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/O2eYtSvtgr – Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 23, 2024

In his very first game, he scored. And what a game it was!He broke the ice on his debut and equals his goal tally with Kloten in 2023-2024.Remember that he also scored a goal (in an empty net) in his first game of the season with the Swiss team.

The Swiss, who arrived in North America earlier this week, didn’t take long to sign for his new team. He scored with a good shot, but what I notice is that he wasn’t too generous. Sometimes young players can be too generous.

That was the case with Juraj Slafkovaky last year, for example.

Details to follow…

Extension

Another defenseman in the organization we’re keeping a close eye on: Lane Hutson.

The young defenseman and his team faced Maine today in a no-contest. If BU loses, Hutson heads to Montreal. However, the left-hander is doing all he can to continue his dream season.

He scored a superb goal to double his team’s lead in the second period.