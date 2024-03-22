David Reinbacher scores on Rocket debut

The whole sequence of Reinbacher’s first AHL goal is a beauty!
Steal, dangle, snipe
TIE GAME pic.twitter.com/O2eYtSvtgr
– Scott Matla (@scottmatla) March 23, 2024
David Reinbacher’s debut with the Laval Rocket was to be watched tonight.
The man who arrived in North America a few weeks ago took Mattias Norlinder’s place in the lineup.
The Swiss, who arrived in North America earlier this week, didn’t take long to sign for his new team. He scored with a good shot, but what I notice is that he wasn’t too generous. Sometimes young players can be too generous.
Details to follow…
Extension
Another defenseman in the organization we’re keeping a close eye on: Lane Hutson.
He scored a superb goal to double his team’s lead in the second period.
Luke Tuch drew the penalty & Lane Hutson went snipe city on the powerplay
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 23, 2024