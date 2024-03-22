20 points in his last 22 games: Slaf is consistent, and that’s something to talk about.

Juraj Slafkovsky’s progression is fascinating. For real.

Last year, he often looked like a toddler on the ice because he wasn’t solid on his skates and lacked a bit of confidence…

But it’s night and day when you look at his recent performances.

Slaf didn’t have a great game against the Canucks last night… But he did manage to get on the scoresheet with his 15th goal of the season.

That’s what good NHL players do.

The Slovak has scored at least one point in his last six games, but he also has 20 points in his last 22 games.

That’s what interests me most here, because we can see that he’s starting to be more consistent in his performance on the ice:

A look at Slafkovsky’s progression: – 7 points in his last 6 games

– 20 points in his last 22 games

– 31 points in his last 40 games

– 36 points in his last 54 games Or – 75 point pace the last 2 months

– 64 point pace the last 3 months

– 55 point pace the last 4…

Juraj Slafkovsky is about to turn 20. His birthday is at the end of March (the 30th) and you can tell he’s maturing.

He’s beginning to understand things, and that’s normal…

But to see him so confident on the ice is a really good sign for the next few years.

Above all, the game seems to have slowed down on the ice, and that’s a good sign too. Slafkovsky is more patient when he has the puck, and that’s the main reason why he’s been so consistent over the last 20 games.

Playing on the first line certainly helps. Slafkovsky plays against the best opposing trios and is still able to produce offensively, which certainly gives him confidence.

It’s now clear why the Canadiens decided to select him with the very first pick in the 2022 draft. On that subject, if I were to ask you…

Knowing what we know today, would you choose Slaf, Logan Cooley or Shane Wright?

It’s funny, but since Slafkovsky has been producing up to “expectations”, there are no more negative comments about him…

Ryan Reaves has never worn a visor in the NHL How'd it feel today? "Horrible," he said with a big smile. "I hate it." Max Domi chimes in, "He looks really good."

