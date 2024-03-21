Tony Marinaro: “The Canadian got away with Joshua Roy”.

Jocelyn Thibault still bemoans fighting in hockey following the death of former teammate Chris Simon… https://t.co/HBJYL30sSb
Joshua Roy has proven in recent weeks that he’s a National League player.
His potential is intriguing, especially after seeing him collect nine points (including four goals) in his first 23 games in the show…
The Rocket are in the playoffs, the Habs have nothing left to prove this season… And neither does Roy, because we now know what he’s capable of at the highest level.
His development wouldn’t necessarily have been affected because he would have played important games in Laval. He would have been the club’s offensive engine and would have played a huge role in Jean-François Houle’s line-up.
As far as I’m concerned… They (management) dropped the ball with Joshua Roy. – Tony Marinaro
Did the Habs make a mistake by not sending Joshua Roy to Laval?
Don’t miss @TonyMarinaro ‘s column on the subject.https://t.co/RUcAXV4XL0 pic.twitter.com/OIePBDDzes
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 21, 2024
Tony Marinaro goes on to say that Roy wouldn’t have lost his talent in Laval because he’s already shown he can be good in the NHL.
That said, Joshua Roy is a young player and sometimes it’s harder to get the message at 20-21-22.
Maybe he wouldn’t have taken it well… Even if the Habs would have reassured him that they’re not sending him to the AHL because he’s not ready.
Is one choice worse than the other? Sure, the timing of his injury doesn’t help… But it’s still worth thinking about.
