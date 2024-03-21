Stanley25: Dach’s condo, Pezzetta’s meditation and a tweet with lots of info

JT and I did it again with an 8th episode of the Stanley25 podcast.

Reminder: we’ve made the decision to only do 10-episode seasons. So our first introductory season has only two weeks left…

Yesterday, on the set of 9millions, we welcomed a former Canadiens manager who agreed to tell us some information/secrets from his days at the Bell Centre. Since our first two-parter took longer than expected – and our guest agreed to talk about all sorts of ultra-interesting things – we decided to publish the episode in two extracts this week. Part A went online early this morning…

And part B will be uploaded on Sunday. It’s a test; we’ll see how it’s received.

What’s in Part A, published this morning?

A bit of news, but mostly questions and thoughts about the absence of Martin St-Louis. Want to know why I didn’t include all the details of the story in a text about DLC? You’ll soon find out if you watch the first few minutes of the episode. And if you’re resourceful, you’ll understand a little more about the reasons that forced the coach to leave – temporarily, we hope – his club. #PublicInformation

If you’re more lazy than resourceful, there’s an excerpt on 9millions ‘ social networks that will answer your lazyness.

Also on the menu: Michael Pezzetta meditates between periods, Kirby Dach got himself a condo next door to Cole Caufield and Christian Dvorak in downtown Montreal, Logan Mailloux’s dial went wrong a few times this season and the girls who used to give us the scoop… including an ex-wife of a Canadiens player.

From stock, there’s something for everyone. Happy listening !

And don’t forget, part two with a former Groupe CH employee will be unveiled on Sunday. Stay tuned!

In Brief

– The Stars don’t often lose when they face the Coyotes (and they dare to laugh about it on X).

(February 7, 2012) – Dallas Stars (@DallasStars) March 21, 2024

– Evgeny Kuznetsov’s renaissance is cool.

New, for @TheAthletic: Evgeny Kuznetsov gets a fresh start with Hurricanes: “It’s a beautiful thing.“https://t.co/orcrhrjMgWhttps://t.co/orcrhrjMgW – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 21, 2024

– Kaiden Guhle improved during the season according to Pierre McGuire.

Hockey analyst Pierre McGuire joined @HunterZThompson in the Afternoon to discuss the way the Habs have been able to develop their young core of players this season, what is working well on the power play and the art of shot blocking. Listen: https://t.co/JrYvosSBrG – TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) March 21, 2024

– Alex Newhook made good decisions as a young field hockey player. [LaPresse]