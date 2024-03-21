60 games for Jacob Fowler in Laval next year: Pierre McGuire doesn’t rule it out

Jacob Fowler is one of the Canadiens’ fan-favorite prospects. He’s got an engaging personality, he’s dominant on the ice and he seems hungry for big hockey challenges. It’s a winning recipe.

Does that mean he’s bound to break through? Not necessarily. After all, even if his chances seem good right now of playing in the NHL one day, he still has work to do.

McGuire: I Know What Jeff Gorton Is Thinking… | The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro March 20 2024

On this subject, Tony Marinaro, as part of his Sick Podcast, invited Pierre McGuire to discuss several topics surrounding the Habs. And among the topics on the table, Jacob Fowler was at the heart of the discussions.

What’s interesting is that even though Fowler plays in a league where goals aren’t necessarily plentiful, McGuire isn’t afraid to say that the goalie is developing well.

How well? To the point where, in his eyes, there’s a scenario where Fowler could already be leaving the NCAA and heading for Laval. Remember that a university student who goes to the pros can no longer go the other way.

What McGuire is saying is that if Boston University (Fowler’s club) wins it all this year, there’s a good chance many players will leave to go pro, for example. And if BU loses before then, guys could come back in 2024-2025.

If the guys leave, McGuire raises the idea of signing Fowler to his entry-level contract and bringing him to Laval in 2024-2025.

In such a case, he thinks the goalie could play 60 games (that’s more than three games out of four) and become a goalie who would be close to the NHL, if all goes well.

It’s also worth noting that he wouldn’t mind seeing what he can do with a lesser team in Boston, if the others leave.

Canadiens goaltender Jacob Fowler is also on the #1 #HockeyEast #NCAA All-Star Team

I think Fowler absolutely must return to the NCAA (at least) one more year. A bit like Lane Hutson and Cole Caufield, the goalie still has a lot to learn and moving him up too quickly wouldn’t be optimal. Developing a goalkeeper takes time.

It should also be noted that the Habs are counting on Samuel Montembeault and Cayden Primeau next year, and that Jakub Dobes will be in Laval once again – if nothing changes, of course.

Would Fowler take Dobes’ place? Dobes would play little and both goalies would be youngsters in Laval? It wouldn’t be optimal… and there’s really no hurry. Let’s let Fowler dominate in the NCAA for at least one more year, and then we’ll see.

Finally, let’s note that McGuire would listen to what Fowler wants. If he wants to move up, he obviously thinks it’s worth considering.

Michel Therrien

