Christian Dvorak wants to return to the game this season

The Canadiens are currently in Western Canada as part of their five-game road trip. After two games in Alberta, the Canucks are on the menu tonight.The game will be broadcast at 10 p.m. tonight, Quebec time.

To prepare, the Canadiens will hold an optional training session at 2:30 p.m. Quebec time. I’m looking forward to seeing an assistant coach talk about who will be in net and who will be playing.

In fact, we can expect to see Tanner Pearson take the place of Joshua Roy, who is back in Montreal for testing, on the sidelines of yesterday’s practice. After all, blocking a shot with your hand leaves its mark.

I wonder how long the Quebecer will miss… and I think Jean-François Houle is wondering the same thing.

Will this be the only change? Will Jesse Ylönen, Jayden Struble or Cayden Primeau be back in the game? I have a feeling that Struble has the best chance of coming back, but we’ll see.

But I’m also looking forward to seeing the lineup changes themselves. Who will take Joshua Roy’s place, for example? Is Rafaël Harvey-Pinard a candidate? #TheGoodChair

Rafaël Harvey-Pinard, the remaining chair and room for improvement https://t.co/XLkiieXU4g – Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) March 21, 2024

With Roy’s injury, the Habs have 22 healthy guys: 13 forwards, seven defensemen and three goalies. The injury list isn’t necessarily as big as it used to be.

Joshua Roy isn’t officially on it, which leaves four guys who won’t play this year on the list: Carey Price (LTIR), Chris Wideman, Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak.

When I say that the season of the four is over, it’s because that’s what the Habs have said. It didn’t say it word for word in the case of Price and Wideman, but we’ll read between the lines for these two, who wore the Habs jersey for the last time.

That said, there’s one player who wants to beat the odds: Dvorak.

As reported last night by Renaud Lavoie on TVA Sports, the center-forward doesn’t want to end a third straight year on the injured list.

So he’s working hard to get back in the game.

His personal goal, it’s pretty clear, is to be back in the game by the end of the season. – Renaud Lavoie

Christian Dvorak is working hard to play again this season, reports @renlavoietva: https: //t.co/5SjEavKf3H – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 21, 2024

Dvorak and Dach both skated with the group recently. The American is hopeful of coming back from a torn pectoralis major and wants to force the medical group’s hand.

Will he succeed? Ideally, yes. The GM wouldn’t mind seeing Dvorak play at the end of the season, both for his market value (for what it’s worth) and to get Colin White out of the line-up.

Dach would also like to return. However, if the doctor who operated on his knee really wants to see him on the sidelines for eight months even if he feels fine, to give his knee time to heal, I don’t think he’ll give in and let the center play.

But we’ll keep an eye on it.

Breaking news

– What do you think?

“Fighting has no place in hockey!” – Ray Lalonde pic.twitter.com/XipOylES6L – L’Antichambre (@Antichambre) March 21, 2024

– Read more.

– Blue Jays trade.

Here’s a look at the club one week before Game 1. https://t.co/IQJRTqGFsD – Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) March 21, 2024

– Dodgers: no choice but to win. [BPM Sports]

– Max Domi goes massively five-on-five.