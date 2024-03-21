Skip to content
Top-3: Alex Ovechkin is 50 goals behind Wayne Gretzky
Last night, three duels were on the bill.

First, the Leafs were in Washington. Then, the Stars hosted the Coyotes and the Wild visited the Kings.

Here are the results and highlights:

1. Alex Ovechkin is 50 goals behind Wayne Gretzky

So much happened in the Leafs-Capitals game that, for the purposes of this piece, I’m going to break it down into two points.

First, I’ll talk about the Capitals game, which was crushed 7-3 by Toronto.

Despite the loss, Alex Ovechkin scored and is now just 50 goals behind Wayne Gretzky.

He scored the 844th goal of his career.

Teammate Tom Wilson also made an impact, but for all the wrong reasons.

First, he solidly hit Bobby McMann (legally).

Then he hit an opponent in the face with his stick.

He faces a fine or suspension for this gesture….

2. Auston Matthews comes close to his seventh hat trick of the season

Since I was born, I don’t think I’ve seen seven hat tricks by Habs players…

Auston Matthews, on the other hand, has six this year and nearly scored his seventh. His third goal of the game yesterday was disallowed for offside.

He still scored two goals, including one in the opening seconds of the game.

What a pass from Max Domi on the sequence!

His 57th goal of the season came later.

While Ovi chases Gretzky’s record, Matthews, who finished the night with five points, chases the 70-goal plateau in a season.

3. Anze Kopitar reaches the 1,200-point plateau

The late-night game pitted the Wild against the Los Angeles Kings.

And the hosts made short work of the visitors, shutting them out 6-0. A shutout for David Rittich, his third of the season.

A match to forget for Marc-André Fleury, who was sent off early in the game.

His nightmarish outing began right at the start of the game, when Viktor Arvidsson scored his first goal of the season.

In the victory, Anze Kopitar collected his 1200th point in the Bettman Circuit. He earned an assist on Arvidsson’s goal.

Then he scored (in front of his grandmother) to eclipse the set.

Late in the game, Ryan Hartman went after Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Tough night for the Wild.

