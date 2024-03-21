Top-3: Alex Ovechkin is 50 goals behind Wayne Gretzky

The @NHL entered the final 30 days of its regular season with Jason Robertson, Auston Matthews and Anze Kopitar leading their team to wins.#NHLStats: https://t.co/wL8VXf5CUJ pic.twitter.com/mJeiOVHrmu
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 21, 2024
So much happened in the Leafs-Capitals game that, for the purposes of this piece, I’m going to break it down into two points.
First, I’ll talk about the Capitals game, which was crushed 7-3 by Toronto.
8⃣4⃣4⃣ https://t.co/XzQOVYgAx9 pic.twitter.com/ULomWue4t0
– NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2024
Wilson delivers a solid check to McMann pic.twitter.com/akf8bP1Ih1
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 20, 2024
He faces a fine or suspension for this gesture….
oh wow
high-sticking penalty on Wilson pic.twitter.com/0S33kjv6LX
– Omar (@TicTacTOmar) March 21, 2024
Since I was born, I don’t think I’ve seen seven hat tricks by Habs players…
Auston Matthews has his hat trick goal called back after an offside challenge. pic.twitter.com/yYojOmWHzi
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2024
Just 16 seconds into the game, Auston Matthews(@AM34) has netted his 56th goal of the season!
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/yWfPACsxJT
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/KepODpqCQw
– NHL (@NHL) March 20, 2024
SOMEONE PUT AM34 ON HATTY WATCH, HE’S GOT TWO NOW pic.twitter.com/FoFoPFiBMW
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 21, 2024
While Ovi chases Gretzky’s record, Matthews, who finished the night with five points, chases the 70-goal plateau in a season.
BIG SAVE DAVE
A perfect performance from @DavidRittich gives him his third @pepsi shutout of the season! pic.twitter.com/apzQOfqiYy
– NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2024
A match to forget for Marc-André Fleury, who was sent off early in the game.
FIRST goal of the season for Viktor Arvidsson pic.twitter.com/1ccEuI0PIs
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 21, 2024
In the victory, Anze Kopitar collected his 1200th point in the Bettman Circuit. He earned an assist on Arvidsson’s goal.
Make that 1,201 points for @AnzeKopitar! #NHLStats: https://t.co/YwKz7GMnoa
: @NHL_on_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO pic.twitter.com/xJhsBj1qem
– NHL (@NHL) March 21, 2024
Old school hockey! pic.twitter.com/2l7vGVoamV
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 21, 2024
Extension
– Wow.
Pull out the scrub daddy we got a FILTHY DISH pic.twitter.com/52WsAUdRH4
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 21, 2024
– He’s impressive.
Logan Stankoven (6-4-10 in 12 GP) became the third-fastest player in @DallasStars / North Stars history (tied) to record 10 career NHL points. He trails only Mike Modano (9 GP) and Alex Chiasson (10 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/wL8VXf5CUJ https://t.co/KSiTlFjB0F
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 21, 2024
– Last night’s top scorers.
– A night of hockey just the way we like it.