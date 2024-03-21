Harvey-Pinard on the 2nd trio: He must take advantage of it

A big test awaits Trevor Letowski’s men tonight, when they take on the mighty Canucks.

At the start of the season, few would have predicted that in March, the Canucks would be talked about as one of the best teams in the National League… And what they’re doing this season is impressive.

They have the talent to succeed, and you can see it because they have the best record in the Western Association right now.Tanner Pearson and Samuel Montembeault will also take part in the game.

Monty will be in net for the second game in a row, which makes sense because he’s the number-one goalie and they usually play against the top clubs. Pearson will be returning to Vancouver, where he spent the last four years of his life before moving to Montreal.

Pearson will take Joshua Roy’s (injured) place in the line-up and will be inserted into the 4th trio…

And it’s Rafaël Harvey-Pinard who will get the chance to shine on the club’s second unit, alongside Alex Newhook and Joel Armia.

RHP will take Joshua Roy’s spot on the Newhook line tonight, and Tanner Pearson will take HP’s spot on the White line. No other changes for Canadiens tonight. Sam Montembeault in goal. – Arpon Basu (@ArponBasu) March 21, 2024

This is a golden opportunity for RHP because his season has been relatively disappointing.The Quebecer works hard in games, but lacks opportunism.

He has just one goal (and seven assists) in 31 games this season…

A completely different production from last year, when he collected 14 goals and six assists in 34 games with the big club.

Getting back in the back of the net could give him confidence, and what’s important with this promotion is that he’ll be able to touch the puck more often on the ice, and that could help him gain confidence.

The role of a 2nd-row player is different from that of a 3rd- or 4th-row player, after all.

It’s up to him to make the most of his chance, and this is an important moment because it could help him gain points for next season.

