Tanner Pearson should be back in the lineup tomorrow night

He hurt himself last night in the game against the Oilers → https://t.co/RFp8ZxwKJZ
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 20, 2024
Note that only Joshua Roy wasn’t there, on his way to Montreal for evaluation (hand injury):
Because he’s the one who took Joshua Roy’s place at practice on the second power play wave.
Remember that Jesse Ylönen is also available… But Ylö hasn’t played since March 7, having been left out of the club’s last five games.
Tanner Pearson is training with the 2nd power-play unit today.
Which suggests he’ll be back in the lineup tomorrow, with Joshua Roy out.@RDSca
– Patrick Friolet (@PFrioletRDS) March 20, 2024
Even without Roy’s injury, I would have expected him to play tomorrow for one simple reason: it’s his return to Vancouver.
The veteran spent four (and a half) seasons in a Canucks uniform and was well liked there. It would be disrespectful if Trevor Letowski decided to insert Ylönen into the line-up instead of Pearson…
Remember that for yesterday’s game, Jayden Struble gave up his place in the line-up to Johnathan Kovacevic.
Extension
If yesterday’s game proved to be an important challenge for the Canadiens, it will be the same tomorrow in Vancouver.
They have a 43-18-8 record, which is a bit surprising because nobody thought they’d be that good this season.