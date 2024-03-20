Owen Beck is on a 17-game point streak

With the arrival of David Reinbacher and possibly Lane Hutson, Owen Beck is flying under the radar of many fans. Yet he’s having an excellent season, especially since joining the Saginaw Spirit.

He’s currently on a 17-game point streak. During this streak, he has 12 goals and 16 assists.

#GoHabsGo prospect Owen Beck has been dominant since joining the Saginaw Spirit. He’s currently in the midst of a 17-game scoring streak, and all signs suggest he will be knocking at the door to earn a permanent job in the NHL nextseason https://t.co/wicRCBR4X8 – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 19, 2024

We already know his defensive potential. As Marc Dumont writes in his article, this has never been a problem in his case. In fact, to this day, he seems destined to become an excellent third trio player.

As we saw with Team Canada Junior earlier this year, he’s capable of taking on a defensive role behind the more offensively talented forwards.

But Beck has shown real offensive potential since the trade, and that’s very encouraging. As we all know, his offensive skills left something to be desired last year.

Owen Beck has been unbelievable since joining the @SpiritHockey, so much so, that he is increasing his own NHL potential & projection. More on how the #GoHabsGo prospect has begun to show promise as a top-six center at the NHL level: @TheHockeyNews https://t.co/aeQYYkuu74 – Joely Stockl (@joely_stockl04) March 20, 2024

He had an excellent training camp, which foreshadowed a very good season. We know what happened next, but his role was different.He has 75 points in 54 games, and seems a well-rounded player with plenty of talent around him. His team has also benefited from his arrival, with a 23-6 record since the conclusion of the trade.This offensive blossoming has even prompted Joely Stockl, a reporter for The Hockey News, to believe that he has the potential to be a top-6 player for the Habs.

You have to be careful. It’s not easy being a second center in the NHL. Not only will the defensive aspect be important, but he’ll also have to produce a lot if he ever wants to occupy and keep that position. Yes, he’s having a great season, but it’s his progress towards the professional leagues that we’ll have to watch.

He doesn’t have an imposing frame either, which could work against him.

Be that as it may, Beck will have a great experience at the Memorial Cup, as his team is the host this year. After that, it’s off to training camp.

Highlights