Joshua Roy to be sidelined indefinitely

Bad news for the Canadiens.The club announced in the last few minutes that Joshua Roy will be out indefinitely.

The Quebecer hurt himself in yesterday’s game against the Oilers.

It seems like it’s been a while since the Habs have been able to breathe in terms of injuries…

But bad luck continues to fall upon the organization.

It’s a shame.

Canadiens forward Joshua Roy will be sidelined indefinitely. Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ORxehSbtuC – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2024

In the article above, we read that Roy is currently headed to Montreal to undergo a thorough evaluation of his condition. On X / Twitter, Anthony Martineau also posted that he ran into the player this morning at the airport and that the latter was wearing a splint on his right hand.It will be interesting to see what happens next.

It’s especially sad for Roy because this is his first season in the NHL and he was really starting to get comfortable with the Habs.

Let’s hope it’s not too serious for him, because he needs to keep playing to progress.

In gusto

The Habs are in the West at the moment and have 14 forwards (with Roy).

Tanner Pearson gave way to Michael Pezzetta in the lineup against the Oilers, while Jesse Ylönen was left out (again).

My point in all this is that the Habs still have resources available for the next few games.

I don’t necessarily expect a recall, because let’s not forget that there are only two left between now and the end of the season.

The other two were used at the trade deadline to send Roy and Jayden Struble to Laval (paper transaction).