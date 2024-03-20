Joshua Roy to be sidelined indefinitely

The Quebecer hurt himself in yesterday’s game against the Oilers.
It seems like it’s been a while since the Habs have been able to breathe in terms of injuries…
It’s a shame.
Canadiens forward Joshua Roy will be sidelined indefinitely.
Read ↓ #GoHabsGo https://t.co/ORxehSbtuC
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 20, 2024
It’s especially sad for Roy because this is his first season in the NHL and he was really starting to get comfortable with the Habs.
Let’s hope it’s not too serious for him, because he needs to keep playing to progress.
Tanner Pearson gave way to Michael Pezzetta in the lineup against the Oilers, while Jesse Ylönen was left out (again).
I don’t necessarily expect a recall, because let’s not forget that there are only two left between now and the end of the season.