David Reinbacher took part in the Rocket’s team photo

David Reinbacher arrived in Quebec yesterday… but he’s already off and running.

The Rocket will be counting on his services between now and the end of the season, and that starts today with today’s training session. We’re talking about a first test to see what’s in his body.

There’s a Rocket newcomer for the team photo today pic.twitter.com/AQButnPbSL – RDS (@RDSca) March 19, 2024

But first, it was time for the team photo. And Reinbacher was obviously there.

Was it already planned this way in any case? Did the club wait for him to take the official photo? It’s a question that can be asked, in reality.

It’s time for the photo. We really waited for Reinbacher to come to town to do it. pic.twitter.com/cpQXPMlsdO – Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) March 19, 2024

Anthony Marcotte tweeted that the club waited for him, in any case.I imagine that taking part in the team photo will help the main man integrate into his new team. After all, it must help him feel part of the group, right?

In any case, it can’t hurt.

I’m not going to win a photo award. But David Reinbacher is there. Last row, last player on the right. pic.twitter.com/Ftc133uNHF – J-F Chaumont (@JFChaumontLNH) March 19, 2024

