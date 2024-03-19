Skip to content
Craig Button: David Reinbacher still a long way from the NHL
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
David Reinbacher is officially in Quebec, and for good.

After a difficult season in Kloten (Larry Mitchell was fired earlier today), he’ll be in good hands with Jean-François Houle and his coaching staff in Laval until the end of the 2023-2024 season.

Today, the defenseman skated with his new club and took part in the team photo. He could also play all three games on the weekend, as the coach mentioned, but don’t necessarily count on it: do we really want him to play three games in three days?

To be continued. One thing’s for sure: I can’t wait to see him in action in North America.

We also know that Reinbacher won’t be playing in Montreal this season, and according to Craig Button, it may not even be next year either. According to the analyst, he’s not close to being an NHL player. In this segment on the Sick Podcast, he repeated twice that he’s not ready for the best league in the world.

According to Button, the real evaluation will come at training camp next September.

With an eye on the 2024-2025 season, he’ll have had a great summer of training and time in the off-season to familiarize himself with North American life.

Even if Button is right and the right-hander really needs more time down under, it wouldn’t be the end of the world. After all, David Savard will still be under contract and Logan Mailloux may have made the jump to the NHL. There won’t necessarily be a big hole to fill on the right of the blue line.

But hey. At the same time, don’t take everything Button says at face value . Remember that he gave the Habs no chance against the Leafs in the spring of 2021…

