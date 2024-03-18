Top-5: A second consecutive two-goal game for Tyler Toffoli

It was a busy Sunday in the NHL, with no fewer than seven games on the schedule.

Normally, there aren’t seven games on Sunday.

Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit:

Confirmed: Tyler Toffoli(@tytoff16) has eyes in the back of his head. A no-look, between-the-legs feed. Wow. pic.twitter.com/sOIqvurrOh – NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024

Tyler Toffoli makes it three pic.twitter.com/qRS8fLVF2O – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2024

At the trade deadline, the Winnipeg Jets were looking for some offensive punch. In addition to Sean Monahan, the club acquired Tyler Toffoli, who had already scored 26 goals this season.Toffoli had been quiet in his first two games in Winnipeg, but by Friday he had scored his first two goals in a Jets uniform.And yesterday, Toffoli continued his fine form. First, he picked up his first point with a magnificent pass that allowed Nikolaj Ehlers to find the back of the net.That said, Toffoli made his mark in the NHL by scoring goals, and just yesterday he reminded everyone of that.Ehlers returned the favor by feeding him on this sequence, which allowed Toffoli to score his 29th of the season.And at the end of the game, Toffoli found a way to escape alone in front of the opposing goalkeeper.

That’s all it took for him to score his 30th of the season.

TYLER TOFFOLI STRIKES AGAIN! That’s back to back two-goal games for Toffoli pic.twitter.com/lVQXTNfzF2 – BarDown (@BarDown) March 18, 2024

A convincing 6-1 victory for the Jets.Sean Monahan picked up two points (two assists) in the win.Not so long ago, the Islanders were at the height of a six-game winning streak that had put the club back in the playoff picture.

That said, the club had lost their last three games prior to yesterday’s game, and it was against the Rangers that they were trying to get back on track.

After 40 minutes, the score was 3-2 in favor of the Rangers… but in the third, it all came crashing down for the Islanders.

It started with Kaapo Kakko’s magnificent shot.

Then, midway through the period, Alexis Lafrenière fired home a beautiful shot to extend his team’s lead to three goals.

ALL a shot from Alexis Lafrenière for his 19th goal of the season! #NYR #TVASports pic.twitter.com/GPbhIbyMyd – TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 17, 2024

He has now scored 19 goals this season.

A 5-2 Rangers victory, and a fourth consecutive loss for Patrick Roy’s Islanders.

The club is still in the thick of the playoff race, but it’s going to have to start winning again if it wants to stay ahead of the Red Wings and Capitals.

Sidney Crosby is having an excellent season. At 36, the captain is producing at a rate of one point per game, despite the Penguins’ on-ice woes.

That said, prior to yesterday’s game, Crosby had not found the back of the net in his last 11 games. He was in the midst of a good drought.

And with this goal, Sidney Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in @NHL history. pic.twitter.com/uBn5V5t0Mn – Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2024

On the other hand, Crosby made sure to put an end to his streak by being in the right place at the right time.It must have done him good.And even if he was in the midst of a goal-scoring lethargy, Crosby remains capable of racking up the assists.

Just yesterday, he reminded us of that with an assist on Lars Eller’s goal.

GUENTZEL IS A HURRICANE That’s his first goal with the @Canes! pic.twitter.com/j80DnUPq0k – NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024

The Penguins won 6-3 in the end.The Red Wings have now lost eight of their last nine games.At the trade deadline, the Hurricanes struck a blow by acquiring the services of Jake Guentzel from Pittsburgh.Guentzel, who had enjoyed some excellent years with the Penguins, would add some offensive punch in Carolina.And after collecting three assists in his first three games, we wondered when Guentzel would finally score his first goal in his new uniform.In the end, it was yesterday that he was able to do just that, as he hit the target for the first time as a member of the Canes.The Hurricanes eventually prevailed by a score of 7-2.

In defeat, however, Tim Stützle scored a magnificent goal.

TIMMY STÜ What an effort! pic.twitter.com/BI60XZqevK – NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024

The Anaheim Ducks’ season is, well, pretty painful. Prior to yesterday’s game, the club had a 23-41-3 record, and with a loss to the Blues, they were in danger of being (already) officially eliminated.

Robert Thomas gives the Blues the lead pic.twitter.com/RmPFLu9NsB – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2024

Unofficially, the Ducks have been eliminated for weeks (if not months), but mathematically, that could have been confirmed yesterday.After 40 minutes, the score was 1-1, but in the third period, the Blues put their foot on the gas pedal.Robert Thomas gave his side the lead with a magnificent shot.

Then, after a Jake Neighbours goal, Thomas scored his second of the game to nail the coffin on the Ducks’ season.

Overtime

A slightly less impressive shot than the first, but still.The Blues finally won by a score of 4-2.The Ducks join the Sharks and Blackhawks as teams already eliminated from the playoff race.

– Jake Allen suffered defeat with the Devils yesterday.

Despite the loss, New Jersey’s new goalie stopped 34 of 36 shots directed at him → https://t.co/xWuyRsSMUq – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 17, 2024

– Tyler Johnson defended Connor Bedard on this sequence.

You can’t just go riding Bedard like that pic.twitter.com/QZhYMGBbuu – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 18, 2024

– Quite a celebration.

OT WINNER TO COMPLETE THE HATTY WITH THE SELFIE STICK CELLY TO GO pic.twitter.com/dDGJUEZ0Fb – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 18, 2024

– Big offensive push from the Blackhawks.

– Things continue to go well for Evgeny Kuznetsov in Carolina.

Evgeny Kuznetsov starting to get hot for the Canes pic.twitter.com/yY42NwY47J – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 17, 2024

– Beautiful moment.

Making your NHL debut with your childhood team is something you remember forever. Welcome to the League, @devinjcooley! pic.twitter.com/SWMmyN1w4y – NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024

– With two points yesterday, Connor Bedard is approaching a point-per-game pace.

Two more points tonight gives Connor Bedard a casual 53 points in 54 games this season. pic.twitter.com/ymn6IEPx5O – NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024

– Last night’s results.

The @Canes, @NHLJets & @NYRangers each picked up wins Sunday as the NHL’s top eight teams are now separated by five points or fewer in a jam-packed Presidents’ Trophy race.#NHLStats: https://t.co/dPvGHXdw4n pic.twitter.com/8fDoE1jqia – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 18, 2024

– Top scorers from the previous day.

– Two games on the bill tonight.