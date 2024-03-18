Top-5: A second consecutive two-goal game for Tyler Toffoli

ALL a shot from Alexis Lafrenière for his 19th goal of the season! #NYR #TVASports pic.twitter.com/GPbhIbyMyd
Normally, there aren’t seven games on Sunday.
Without further ado, here’s what caught the eye on the Bettman circuit:
Confirmed: Tyler Toffoli(@tytoff16) has eyes in the back of his head.
A no-look, between-the-legs feed. Wow. pic.twitter.com/sOIqvurrOh
– NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
Tyler Toffoli makes it three pic.twitter.com/qRS8fLVF2O
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 17, 2024
That’s all it took for him to score his 30th of the season.
TYLER TOFFOLI STRIKES AGAIN!
That’s back to back two-goal games for Toffoli pic.twitter.com/lVQXTNfzF2
– BarDown (@BarDown) March 18, 2024
That said, the club had lost their last three games prior to yesterday’s game, and it was against the Rangers that they were trying to get back on track.
After 40 minutes, the score was 3-2 in favor of the Rangers… but in the third, it all came crashing down for the Islanders.
It started with Kaapo Kakko’s magnificent shot.
Kakko Snipeshow pic.twitter.com/w2801SdtwH
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 17, 2024
Then, midway through the period, Alexis Lafrenière fired home a beautiful shot to extend his team’s lead to three goals.
A 5-2 Rangers victory, and a fourth consecutive loss for Patrick Roy’s Islanders.
The club is still in the thick of the playoff race, but it’s going to have to start winning again if it wants to stay ahead of the Red Wings and Capitals.
Sidney Crosby is having an excellent season. At 36, the captain is producing at a rate of one point per game, despite the Penguins’ on-ice woes.
That said, prior to yesterday’s game, Crosby had not found the back of the net in his last 11 games. He was in the midst of a good drought.
And with this goal, Sidney Crosby ties Wayne Gretzky for the seventh-most goals with a single franchise in @NHL history. pic.twitter.com/uBn5V5t0Mn
– Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) March 17, 2024
Just yesterday, he reminded us of that with an assist on Lars Eller’s goal.
Just stELLER.
The @penguins are on a roll tonight!
: @Sportsnet or stream on Sportsnet+ https://t.co/sEijvXhbA1 pic.twitter.com/iSYX2c8c3i
– NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024
GUENTZEL IS A HURRICANE
That’s his first goal with the @Canes! pic.twitter.com/j80DnUPq0k
– NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024
In defeat, however, Tim Stützle scored a magnificent goal.
TIMMY STÜ
What an effort! pic.twitter.com/BI60XZqevK
– NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
The Anaheim Ducks’ season is, well, pretty painful. Prior to yesterday’s game, the club had a 23-41-3 record, and with a loss to the Blues, they were in danger of being (already) officially eliminated.
Robert Thomas gives the Blues the lead pic.twitter.com/RmPFLu9NsB
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 18, 2024
Then, after a Jake Neighbours goal, Thomas scored his second of the game to nail the coffin on the Ducks’ season.
OHHHH, OHHHH
HEY!!! HEY!!! #stlblues pic.twitter.com/Yu7MK7z6Oi
– St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) March 18, 2024
Overtime
– Jake Allen suffered defeat with the Devils yesterday.
Despite the loss, New Jersey’s new goalie stopped 34 of 36 shots directed at him → https://t.co/xWuyRsSMUq
– DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 17, 2024
– Tyler Johnson defended Connor Bedard on this sequence.
You can’t just go riding Bedard like that pic.twitter.com/QZhYMGBbuu
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 18, 2024
– Quite a celebration.
OT WINNER TO COMPLETE THE HATTY WITH THE SELFIE STICK CELLY TO GO pic.twitter.com/dDGJUEZ0Fb
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 18, 2024
– Big offensive push from the Blackhawks.
Three goals in 1:23 puts the @NHLBlackhawks up by two! #NHLStats: https://t.co/cL7wqhEGn1 pic.twitter.com/53MCbwo9Dt
– NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024
– Things continue to go well for Evgeny Kuznetsov in Carolina.
Evgeny Kuznetsov starting to get hot for the Canes pic.twitter.com/yY42NwY47J
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 17, 2024
– Beautiful moment.
Making your NHL debut with your childhood team is something you remember forever.
Welcome to the League, @devinjcooley! pic.twitter.com/SWMmyN1w4y
– NHL (@NHL) March 17, 2024
– With two points yesterday, Connor Bedard is approaching a point-per-game pace.
Two more points tonight gives Connor Bedard a casual 53 points in 54 games this season. pic.twitter.com/ymn6IEPx5O
– NHL (@NHL) March 18, 2024
– Last night’s results.
The @Canes, @NHLJets & @NYRangers each picked up wins Sunday as the NHL’s top eight teams are now separated by five points or fewer in a jam-packed Presidents’ Trophy race.#NHLStats: https://t.co/dPvGHXdw4n pic.twitter.com/8fDoE1jqia
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 18, 2024
– Top scorers from the previous day.
