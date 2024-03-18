NHL: A new series featuring 10 to 12 star players will be launched

Have you watched the Quarterback series or the Full Swing series on Netflix?Basically, the former features three NFL quarterbacks (Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins and Marcus Mariota), and each episode is devoted to what goes on behind the scenes during the season.

The second features some of the world’s best golfers, and each episode is devoted to a special moment during the PGA (or LIV Golf) season.

These two shows(to name but two) are fun to watch because they allow everyone to put themselves in the shoes of an athlete for a moment.

It’s different, because you see things you don’t necessarily see on TV… And in general, it helps to increase the popularity of each sport, because series like these give a lot of exposure.

I mention Quarterback and Full Swing because today, on the sidelines of the CEO meeting, we learned that the NHL has signed a partnership with Amazon to produce a new series featuring 10 to 12 of the league’s star players.

Interesting nugget coming out of today’s NHL GMs Meeting: A couple managers mentioned that the league has signed on to do a behind-the-scenes series with Amazon that will center around 10-12 star players. It’s due for a fall release. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 18, 2024

According to whistleblower Chris Johnston, the series could be launched next autumn:

Honestly, it’s about time the NHL came clean.

We’ve been saying for a long time that the league needs to find a way to promote its best players…

And that’s exactly what the new, as-yet-unnamed series will do.

There are some great personalities in the NHL, and it will be fun to get to know them better.

A little bird tells me that David Pastrnak will be one of the players followed, because we know how much of a buffoon he is in everyday life…

Could Cole Caufield, who’s always recognizable because of his huge smile, be one of the participants too?

That would please a lot of fans in Montreal…

I’m also looking forward to seeing how much we can learn about the players’ lives. Sure, the cameras won’t be following the guys 24/7, but still.

Bravo to NHL for the idea!

– Well deserved.

