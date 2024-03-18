Kent Hughes doesn’t know when Martin St-Louis will return to the Canadiens

The world: don’t talk about Martin St-Louis’ son’s situation
But…
The world: @HOCKEY30_com broke a record for page views yesterday (1 million) mostly on MSL. #Paradox #Hypocrisy
PS we decided at @DLCoulisses not to give any details about his son (minor)
– Maxime Truman (@MaximeTruman) March 18, 2024
People in Montreal love their coach, and since we don’t have any details about his family situation, it’s normal for people to be curious about all this.
There’s a way of doing things right.
It’s clear, however, that with the GMs meeting in Florida and Kent Hughes’ media availability, questions were going to be asked about the two hot topics of the day: David Reinbacher and Martin St-Louis.
Kent Hughes says they’ve left Martin St. Louis space with his family, hoping that everything is ok. Understandably can’t say much more about the situation out of respect for the family’s privacy.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 18, 2024
Kent Hughes has not contacted Martin Saint-Louis since he left the club to join his family. Right now, he has no idea when he might rejoin the #CHs.
– Luc Gelinas (@LucGelinasRDS) March 18, 2024
We’ll see when the Habs have another update for us.
In gusto
– Well done.
Congrats to Habs prospect Luke Tuch for being named the Hockey East Player of the Week https://t.co/6s6DOTHUC6
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 18, 2024
– Really?
A Maple Leafs fan on the Canadiens’ ice https://t.co/7LnT5NyBbh
– TVA Sports (@TVASports) March 18, 2024
– David Reinbacher will be good in Laval. [BPM Sports]
– Still.
Post this on Instagram
– He’s skating again.
Post this on Instagram