The Laval Rocket is the most punished team in the AHL

The Laval Rocket, unlike the Montreal Canadiens, are currently in the thick of the playoff race in the AHL.The battle is hot in the North Division, and every point is of the utmost importance, like the two obtained last night against the Bridgeport Islanders.The standings are extremely tight, with the Rocket currently just making the playoffs by clinging to fifth place in the division.

Unfortunately, the Rocket isn’t in a great position, having played more games than any other team.

The Rocket must therefore hope for losses from its rivals and also beat them when it faces them in the coming days.

However, having played more games than any other team isn’t the only negative element in the Rocket’s playoff run.

Indeed, if you look at the overall standings on the AHL website, you’ll notice that the Rocket is the most-punished team in the entire league, with 965 penalty minutes.

The second most-punished team, the Tucson Roadrunners, are at 944 penalty minutes.

It’s a statistic that speaks volumes about the flagrant indiscipline of Jean-François Houle’s team.

The Rocket isn’t first in the league in this department for nothing.

The team is taking far too many penalties, and this is having a major detrimental effect on performances this season, which are far from perfect.Taking so many penalties hurts, and it shows in the standings.

The Rocket really had better start finding a way to be more disciplined, because with the 26ᵉ power play in the league, rolling at 78.8%, the Rocket won’t work miracles.

Taking that many penalties, on top of having a poor numerical disadvantage could very well cost the Rocket a playoff spot.

We’ll be watching from now until the end of the season.

