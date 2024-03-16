Steven Stamkos: Renaud Lavoie talks about a three-year/$15 million contract

Steven Stamkos: don’t rule out the idea of seeing him change addresses by the end of the season → https://t.co/jPVp0fWCzv
One thing’s for sure: if Stamkos asks for a contract commensurate with his talent, I’m not sure Julien BriseBois can give it to him. After all, despite the increase in the salary cap, Tampa doesn’t have much money, and Mikhail Sergachev’s contract will be back on the books next year.
In addition to Stamkos, who has 25 goals and 31 assists (before tonight’s games) in 63 games in 2023-2024, newcomers Anthony Duclair as well as Matt Dumba, Calvin De Haan, Haydn Fleury, Tyler Motte and Austin Watson will become unrestricted free agents.So it’s not a huge amount ofmoney that’s going out the door.
Let’s not forget Brent Seabrook’s (LTIR) contract, which is finally coming to an end.
Five million would be perfect for the captain and the team, in my opinion. After all, why ask for more money when you’ve made so much in your career and live 365 days a year in Florida?
– In the first period of the Canadien-Flames game, Renaud Lavoie said he expected to hear from David Reinbacher on Monday. Small details still to be worked out.
There’s been no mention about the Habs on Sportsnet Hockey Central so far.
They haven’t even said that coach Marty will be away from the team indefinitely for family reasons.
– Good news for the Rocket.
Devon Levi recalled to Buffalo. He’s doing a great job in Rochester. Amerks aren’t the same team without him back there. The Rocket is only three points out of 3rd place held by Rochester. https://t.co/NDX0oUnxDr
– Caleb Williams should be drafted by the Bears.
Bears send Justin Fields to Steelers in return for 6th round pick in 2025https://t.co/hMHTT4QN5d pic.twitter.com/7pnwqN6qt2
– The Coyotes are closing in on the Habs.
Tanks amigos https://t.co/7oNPV3u8yB
