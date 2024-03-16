Skip to content
Martin St-Louis won’t be behind the bench tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames, we’ve just received some bad news.

A last-minute change will be made, not to the line-up, but behind the bench.

Martin St-Louis will not be coaching , having had to leave Calgary for family reasons.

His absence is undetermined.

Trevor Letowski will be head coach tonight.

We don’t know if he’ll only miss one game, but the important thing is that his family is okay. If he’s flown home for a trip, it’s because it’s really serious.

No further information has been shared to date.

Looking ahead to Letowski’s first game as an NHL head coach, these are the guys who will try to make a good impression on him:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky

Roy-Newhook-Armia

Gallagher-Evans-Anderson

Pearson-White-RHP

Matheson-Guhle

Xhekaj-Savard

Harris Struble

Primeau

After the Calgary game, Montreal will be in Edmonton on Tuesday and Vancouver on Thursday.

