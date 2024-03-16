Martin St-Louis won’t be behind the bench tonight

Ahead of tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames, we’ve just received some bad news.

Canadiens head coach Martin St-Louis is absent for family reasons. Read↓https://t.co/1Hlgwze9l2 – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 16, 2024

A last-minute change will be made, not to the line-up, but behind the bench.Martin St-Louis will not be coaching , having had to leave Calgary for family reasons.His absence is undetermined.Trevor Letowski will be head coach tonight.

We don’t know if he’ll only miss one game, but the important thing is that his family is okay. If he’s flown home for a trip, it’s because it’s really serious.

No further information has been shared to date.

Looking ahead to Letowski’s first game as an NHL head coach, these are the guys who will try to make a good impression on him:

In gusto

After the Calgary game, Montreal will be in Edmonton on Tuesday and Vancouver on Thursday.

