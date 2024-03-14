Tony Marinaro criticizes Anderson for not using a mental performance coach

Pezzetta and Struble left out of a VS Boston game doesn’t look like 2014.
Other times, other customs.
Bruins:
Lucic
Iginla
Merchant
Straw
Campbell
S. Thornton
Chara
Bartkowski
Boychuk
Miller
HABS:
White
Prust
Parros
Moen
Weise
Emelin
– Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) March 14, 2024
On the ice, for example, when things aren’t going well for a player and he’s on a bad streak, it’s easy to get discouraged and think about the negative.
This is one of the reasons why Joel Armia and Cayden Primeau have been working with a mental performance coach for several months now. Both players have been performing better since then, because they’re confident even when things aren’t going so well.
The power forward knows he’s not playing up to expectations, which can be bad for a player’s confidence… But Anderson admitted in an interview with Arpon Basu (The Athletic ) that he hasn’t thought about getting the mental help he needs to try and improve his performance.
A performance coach helps you with your performance. Does that mean Josh Anderson doesn’t need help with his performance? – Tony Marinaro
Josh Anderson is quoted as saying he doesn’t need a mental performance coach! What do you think, Tony reacted #joshanderson #montreal #habs #canadians #lnh #radio pic.twitter.com/yYlbaqWvE3
– BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 14, 2024
He’s quick on his skates, he’s shown in the past that he’s capable of scoring goals…
To get to that level, however, Anderson needs to regain the confidence he once had, and that’s where the idea of working with a mental performance coach comes in.
He needs to find a way to find himself on the ice… Because he’s often looked lost over the last season or two.
In a gust
– Good point.
– Gabriel Vilardi is still on the sidelines.
#NHLJets Bowness says he will know by tomorrow if Vilardi will accompany the team on its 5-game road trip starting Sunday. @TSN_Edge
– John Lu (@JohnLuTSNWpg) March 14, 2024
– His gear is gorgeous!
Wolfie! pic.twitter.com/PhEaj2ktzO
– Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 14, 2024
– Bowen Byram is full of confidence.
Already well acquainted with a few of his @BuffaloSabres teammates, blueliner Bowen Byram is quickly impressing the rest as he’s shined on the ice with his new team while looking forward to his future in Buffalo: https://t.co/XPtj7DOH4w pic.twitter.com/MEF2cFY3JT
– NHLPA (@NHLPA) March 14, 2024
– He’s got the right mindset.
New Commanders QB Marcus Mariota is meeting with reporters on Zoom and says he’s ready to play AND/OR be a mentor. Helps that he was also the second pick in the draft. pic.twitter.com/w6diy2sL9p
– Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) March 14, 2024