Tony Marinaro criticizes Anderson for not using a mental performance coach

In the NHL, and in life in general, it can be hard to keep your chin up when the going gets tough.

On the ice, for example, when things aren’t going well for a player and he’s on a bad streak, it’s easy to get discouraged and think about the negative.

This is one of the reasons why Joel Armia and Cayden Primeau have been working with a mental performance coach for several months now. Both players have been performing better since then, because they’re confident even when things aren’t going so well.

The Habs have the resources to help their players, which is good news for the guys.That said, when you think of a player not having the season of his life in Montreal, you think of Josh Anderson.

The power forward knows he’s not playing up to expectations, which can be bad for a player’s confidence… But Anderson admitted in an interview with Arpon Basu (The Athletic ) that he hasn’t thought about getting the mental help he needs to try and improve his performance.

A performance coach helps you with your performance. Does that mean Josh Anderson doesn’t need help with his performance? – Tony Marinaro

Tony Marinaro discussed this topic earlier today on BPM Sports , and was quick to say:Canadiens fans and management know that Josh Anderson has what it takes to succeed.

He’s quick on his skates, he’s shown in the past that he’s capable of scoring goals…

And if he plays like he did in the 2021 playoffs, using his body to disrupt opponents, the Habs will get back the good hockey player they traded for a few years ago.

To get to that level, however, Anderson needs to regain the confidence he once had, and that’s where the idea of working with a mental performance coach comes in.

The tools are there for him to improve, and he needs to use them.

He needs to find a way to find himself on the ice… Because he’s often looked lost over the last season or two.

