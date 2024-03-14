LAST HOUR! Georges Laraque gives Matt Rempe a few pointers

Last summer, Georges Laraque was spotted on one of the ice rinks in Brossard giving “ice fighting” lessons to Michael Pezzetta.

It made headlines for obvious reasons…

And Georges later claimed that he also gave similar lessons to Arber Xhekaj.

The former Habs player was on Maxime Truman and Jean Trudel’s podcast (Stanley25) and in the episode, which was published this morning on the various platforms, we learn that Laraque has been giving Matt Rempe some tips lately.

Yes, I trained him […] I got in touch with him and gave him all kinds of stuff. – Georges Laraque

It was done virtually:

Georges Laraque goes on to say that he’ll be meeting Matt Rempe this summer to give him some on-ice instruction… And that after that, the Rangers player could be the toughest guy in the National League by next year :

The April 7 clash between the Rangers and the Canadiens is on a lot of people’s calendars, because we could have the first round between Matt Rempe and Arber Xhekaj.

We’re talking about two guys who were coached by Georges Laraque… And that’s why the former NHL pugilist is hoping for a draw if Rempe and Xhekaj ever throw down the gloves.

He doesn’t want to see one of his protégés get hurt, and that’s normal.

It’s still special because Georges Laraque is one of the best brawlers in the history of the league. He wants the guys to be well protected when they fight (which isn’t always the case) and that deserves to be emphasized.

By the way, let’s remember that Laraque is still in full confidence of his means… Becausehe told Max and JT’s podcast that he’d put Ryan Reaves to bed with one hand behind his back.

If you’re ever looking to listen to the episode in question, you can find it right here :

