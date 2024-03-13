Training: five players entitled to a day’s treatment

The end of the season is approaching and it’s showing.

Josh Anderson, Michael Matheson, Tanner Pearson, David Savard and Juraj Slafkovsky will not take part in today’s training session (treatment day). Josh Anderson, Michael Matheson, Tanner Pearson, David Savard and Juraj Slafkovsky will not participate in today’s… – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 13, 2024

The Habs are training today and, as is sometimes the case, some players have to take time off to treat minor injuries that prevent them from being 100% fit.And today, five guys are out: Josh Anderson, Michael Matheson, Tanner Pearson, David Savard and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Normally, it’s just Slaf who’s absent these days. He’s obviously the club’s most injured player… among the guys who are able to play, of course. Otherwise, Carey Price has his say…

Otherwise, it’s the veterans who are absent.

It’s worth noting that defenseman David Savard made his war effort yesterday, blocking many shots. Clearly, he deserves a little time off to heal his wounds.

It also seems that, with the trade deadline behind us, things aren’t looking so bad.

Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak skate together, dressed as Canadians. The second best news of the week after the long days pic.twitter.com/X7ojWuDPrK – Simon-Olivier Lorange (@SO_Lorange) March 13, 2024

Speaking of the injured: Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak, two players whose 2023-2024 season is over, jumped on the ice this morning, before the others.Not a bad sign, then.

