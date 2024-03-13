Skip to content
News

Training: five players entitled to a day’s treatment
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Training: five players entitled to a day’s treatment
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The end of the season is approaching and it’s showing.

The Habs are training today and, as is sometimes the case, some players have to take time off to treat minor injuries that prevent them from being 100% fit.

And today, five guys are out: Josh Anderson, Michael Matheson, Tanner Pearson, David Savard and Juraj Slafkovsky.

Normally, it’s just Slaf who’s absent these days. He’s obviously the club’s most injured player… among the guys who are able to play, of course. Otherwise, Carey Price has his say…

Otherwise, it’s the veterans who are absent.

It’s worth noting that defenseman David Savard made his war effort yesterday, blocking many shots. Clearly, he deserves a little time off to heal his wounds.

It also seems that, with the trade deadline behind us, things aren’t looking so bad.

Speaking of the injured: Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak, two players whose 2023-2024 season is over, jumped on the ice this morning, before the others.

Not a bad sign, then.

Details to come…

In a row

– He’s good. And he’s the best first-year goalie in his division.

– Chicane to come.

– Please note.

– Attention Expos fans.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content