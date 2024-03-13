Skip to content
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard and Samuel Montembeault surprise a fan at Tim Hortons
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Canadiens players are involved in the community.

You’ll often see guys taking part in charities or events organized by the club, and it’s always nice to see players outside the context of the National Hockey League.

I say this because today, Samuel Montembeault and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard were spotted working in a Tim Hortons.

A Habs fan was at a Tim Hortons in the Brossard area… And it was the two Quebecers from the Habs who served him his order.

Monty and RHP even gave him a jersey and free tickets to a CH game:

The supporter in question, by the name of CaptainZukes14 on Twitter, explains that he was asked if he knew Harvey-Pinard, told by Tim Hortons employees to move closer to the window and that there was a surprise waiting for him.

He was stunned to see RHP and Monty in the Tim’s kitchen:

It’s cool, honestly.

You never expect to be served by a Habs (or NHL) player when you go to a fast-food chain…

And fans are sure to remember their experience for a long time to come.

Hats off to RHP and Monty, who took the time to please the fans. It’s not much… But it puts a huge smile on the fans’ faces.

Let’s just say it makes for a great day!

