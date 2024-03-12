Atlanta officially requests NHL expansion process

We have a new entrant revealing its desire for NHL expansion. Broadcaster Anson Carter, who scored 202 goals in 674 NHL games, unveils Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group – wishing to bring a team back to Atlanta. Details here: pic.twitter.com/wU15dK4oJw
– Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 12, 2024
Houston, Kansas City, Omaha (Nebraska), Cincinnati, Salt Lake City…
In fact, these are just some of the names of cities that have shown interest in the idea of hosting an NHL club, as Gary Bettman stated at the last All-Star Game. It’s easy to remember, because the league commissioner talked about these cities without ever mentioning Quebec City.
We know that there have already been two teams there (the Flames from 1972 to 1980 and the Trashers from 1999 and 2011), but that it never really worked out because both clubs had to move to Calgary and Winnipeg respectively…
The Alpharetta Sports & Entertainment Group, led by former player Ansen Carter, released a statement Tuesday saying it has begun a process to bring an expansion team to Alpharetta, Georgia, about 40 minutes north of Atlanta…:
I’ve lived in Atlanta since 2009 and have no doubt that the best league in the world will be successful if it returns to the Atlanta metropolitan area. – Ansen Carter
Actually…
Are things so different from a few years ago, when we saw how it wasn’t a big hockey market?
That’s what we have to ask ourselves.
Avalanche owner has big ambitions
We’re talking about a man of great wealth, because he also owns several sports clubs around the world (Denver Nuggets, Los Angeles Rams, FC Arsenal and the list goes on).
Radio host Scott Kaplan reported that, according to a “highly-placed” source at Stan Kroenke’s Kroenke Sports & Entertainment Group, the group would like to build a new amphitheater in San Diego with the aim of bringing an NHL team to the city:
One of the higher-ups in Stan Kroenke’s group told me over the weekend that they’re going to bring the NHL to San Diego. – Scott Kaplan
According to one of Stan Kroenke’s top executives, when his group builds the new arena in the Midway, Kroenke is bringing the NHL to San Diego. @scottkaplan
Watch: https://t.co/9VeqCUicVV pic.twitter.com/odGR3FbRP7
– Kaplan and Crew (@KaplanandCrew) March 12, 2024
Atlanta, San Diego, Salt Lake City…
I can’t wait to see where the NHL is going to be located with its new teams in a few years.
In a gust
– Corey Pronman’s pieces on NHL prospects are always interesting.
New post @TheAthleticNHL: Updated 2024 NHL Draft boardhttps://t.co/jNoXxpm2X8
– Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) March 12, 2024
– Still.
See this post on Instagram
– Nice lineup.
Borjan OUT, Sirois IN.
Change of era in front of the Canadian goal with a new Crépeau-St. Clair-Sirois hierarchy.
Moving forward. https://t.co/RMSNS6Q3ZB
– Arcadio Marcuzzi (@_marcuzzi) March 12, 2024
– Two completely different environments.
Unpaid players, injuries not taken seriously, a league run “like the mafia”.
Back in MLS, former #CFMTL Zohran Bassong reflects on his time in Romania.
“It allowed me to see things differently. “https://t.co/2njaTL8n15
– Nicolas Landry (@NicLandryRDS) March 12, 2024