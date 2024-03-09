Jonathan Drouin among the NHL’s best bargains

In Montreal, Jonathan Drouin didn’t have it easy. He hasn’t been the shadow of a guy who was traded for Mikhail Sergachev.

In his last three seasons in Montreal, he scored just 10 goals. That’s far too few for a guy drafted third overall. This year in Colorado, the Quebecer has 12 goals. That’s two more than in his last three years in the metropolis, and five less than his entire stay in Montreal.

With the Avalanche, he has breathed new life into his career, making him one of the NHL’s top-5 bargains. And among non-ELC contracts, he’s number one.

With a salary of $21,710 per point (38), he ranks fifth.Only Lucas Raymond, Seth Jarvis, Wyatt Johnston and Quinton Byfield, all guys with entry-level contracts, are ahead of him.

Among players with standard contracts, Thomas Novak and Stefan Noesen are Drouin’s two closest pursuers, and they are respectively paid around $1,000 and $2,000 per point more than the former Canadien.

Yes, Jo is a real bargain, despite his lows. Colorado gave him a chance at $825,000 and so far, this signing is worth every penny.

For the Canadiens, Juraj Slafkovsky ($950,000) is the best bargain. He ranks 28th in the NHL, earning $30,645 per point. Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are ranked 326th and 414th, but that’s understandable because of their big contracts.

And with 15 points (and a salary of $863,333), Kaiden Guhle is second on the Habs, 105th on the Bettman circuit.A Montreal player in the top-100.

Vladimir Tarasenko is acclimating well in Florida.

David Savard's father gave him a good scare.

