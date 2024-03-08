Montreal party: the Kostitsyns were “crazy

Happy trade deadlines to everyone… even if in 2024, the old mare’s deadline, it ain’ t what it used to be!

A few hours after Jean’s release, Kent Hughes completed the Jacob Perreault vs Jan Mysak transaction . #TiensTiens

But it wasn’t all about the deadline on episode 6 of the Stanley25 podcast.

Odile Bernard, former participant in Occupation Double (Portugal) and waitress at Le Globe/Cavalli in the heyday of St-Laurent Street, came to talk about the stars who have partied in Montreal over the years.

First, Odile confessed that the Kostitsyn brothers were crazy when they decided to party(even if they didn’t always seem to have fun in life, hehe).

She also confessed to never having seen Montreal players having sex inside a city bar, as some girls on social networks claim.

I invite you to watch the whole episode if you haven’t already. Odile talks about her breakup with Roch Voisine, the biggest nights of the Grand Prix Weekend, an entire NHL team who partied at the Globe, the tip the guys left (or didn’t), the Habs players who visited the bars where she worked, Lisa Ann and the role of agents in dating their players, her new career in real estate and the nostalgia she feels for her great years of partying on St-Lau.

In brief

THANK YOU!!!! You truly were, 1 of a million! pic.twitter.com/Ys6OpozVTW – Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 8, 2024

NFL: Chiefs fans will have to get amputations after game too coldhttps://t.co/wD81sabEvz – RDS (@RDSca) March 8, 2024

– A familiar face called back to Seattle.

The #SeaKraken have recalled defenseman Cale Fleury from the Coachella Valley @Firebirds. pic.twitter.com/pqIkIHugKQ – Seattle Kraken PR (@SeattleKrakenPR) March 8, 2024

– Minor transaction.