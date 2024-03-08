JiC: The problem in Edmonton is Connor McDavid

The Edmonton Oilers added depth to their roster earlier this week. Ken Holland traded for the services of Adam Henrique and Sam Carrick (Ducks ), two forwards who will help the club between now and the end of the season.On paper, at least, the Oilers look very dangerous offensively:

Offensively, it’s Connor McDavid who leads the club.

He’s the team’s offensive engine, because he’s exceptionally talented… And because he shows up every night.

No one can fault his effort and desire to win, and that’s why he wears the “C” on his jersey.

McDavid wants to win, and it shows in his body language. When the losses pile up, the captain isn’t happy, and he shows it…

In a nutshell. All this to say that McDavid is the Oilers’ most important player, and it’s hard to argue otherwise.

There was a debate earlier today on the TVA Sports special (transactions) and it was Jean-Charles Lajoie’s comments that really got people going.

JiC explained that the problem in Edmonton is Connor McDavid… Because the captain does as he pleases and because he wants to do everything on his own.

Michel Bergeron, Marc-André Perreault and Tony Marinaro were on the set with JiC and shared their disagreement with the latter’s comments.

Rightly so, we agree, because Connor McDavid is the best hockey player in the world, and he stands up in the big moments.

He boasts 75 points in 49 playoff games, and he knows he has to be at his best when it counts…

After all, it’s not his fault that the goalies and defensemen behind him aren’t getting the job done. McDavid may score six points in a game, but if the goaltender and defensemen allow seven goals… The Oilers are no better off.

We know what’s wrong with the Oilers.

But it’s crazy to say that the captain is the problem… Because he’s the last person to blame in Edmonton.

