Jake Allen traded to New Jersey

We’ve been waiting to hear if Jake Allen will change his address at the NHL trade deadline…

And now there are some developments on that front.

Elliotte Friedman reports on Twitter that there were talks between the Habs and Devils for the goalie’s services… And Pierre LeBrun confirmed the trade moments later.

We wondered how much the goalie was worth…

The #habs are retaining 50% of Jake Allen’s $3.85M cap hit. Significant because that contract runs through the end of next season. – Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024

And Kent Hughes managed to pull a rabbit out of his hat by getting his hands on a conditional third-round pick (who can become a second-round pick if Jake Allen plays X number of games with the Devils).It should come as no surprise that the Habs are withholding 50% of his salary:

