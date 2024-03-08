The #habs are retaining 50% of Jake Allen’s $3.85M cap hit. Significant because that contract runs through the end of next season.
– Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 8, 2024
Jake Allen traded to New Jersey
We’ve been waiting to hear if Jake Allen will change his address at the NHL trade deadline…
Elliotte Friedman reports on Twitter that there were talks between the Habs and Devils for the goalie’s services… And Pierre LeBrun confirmed the trade moments later.
We wondered how much the goalie was worth…
More details to come…