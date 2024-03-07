Jake Guentzel in Carolina: no first-round pick (guaranteed) in return

For weeks now, Jake Guentzel has been the hottest name on the trading block. We all know that he’s the best forward available, and we suspected that this might create a bidding war.

At the start of the evening, all indications were that Guentzel would be heading for Carolina… and in the end, that’s exactly what happened.

That said, we’ve just learned all the details of the transaction… and what we’re noticing is that the return is truly ordinary : the Penguins didn’t even get a guaranteed first-round pick in return for Guentzel’s services.

Here’s your deal: To Carolina: Guentzel, Ty Smith To Pittsburgh: Michael Bunting, Ville Koivunen, Vasili Ponomarev, Cruz Lucius, conditional 2024 1st, conditional 2024 5th. – Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 8, 2024

More details to come…