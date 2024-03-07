David Savard: Kent Hughes receives calls, but doesn’t have the price he wants

There’s interest in David Savard’s services all over the National Hockey League, and it’s nothing new.

The defenseman is coveted for obvious reasons…

But we’re still wondering if he’ll be a member of the Montreal Canadiens organization in 24 hours, after the NHL trade deadline.

Pierre LeBrun was on TSN (Toronto 1050) earlier today to discuss recent Habs rumours, and the tipster spoke about Savard.

The reporter revealed that Kent Hughes is receiving “a lot” of calls for his defenseman…

But the Habs GM still hasn’t received the offer he wanted :

Lebrun on Overdrive says the Habs are getting a lot of calls on Savard but they’re not ready to give Hughes’ price. He adds Hughes can wait with Savard having term. *My interpretation of that is Hughes wants a 1st and believes one day he will get it and he can wait to get it. – Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) March 7, 2024

The Sean Monahan trade hurt the dressing room because the guys really liked the veteran.

Habs management is thinking about this element in the possibility of trading Savard, because he’s seen as the big brother to the younger guys in the organization.

Kent Hughes seems to be motivated to get a first-round pick in return for his defenseman…

And it would be surprising to see the GM move if he doesn’t get the price he wants.

In his intervention, Pierre LeBrun maintains that the Leafs called Kent Hughes to inquire about Savard… But the Montreal GM’s asking price was too high.

All in all, David Savard’s name is still the talk of the NHL. Will he be traded by tomorrow?

We’ve been asking the question for months… But we’ll have the answer in less than 24 hours.

In bursts

– Makes sense.

Evgeny Kuznetsov practices on Hershey Bears’ first line ahead of game against Charlotte Checkers https://t.co/MiWCLtHRlT – RMNB (@rmnb) March 7, 2024

– He’s had quite a season.

Everyone with a 140+ point, +31 season: – Wayne Gretzky (8x)

– Mario Lemieux (2x)

– Phil Esposito (2x)

– Jaromir Jagr

– Mike Bossy Mackinnon is on pace for 51g | 89a | 140pts | +31 this season. pic.twitter.com/QEL1MpZwAz – Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) March 7, 2024

– The Habs boys are in the building… And they’re focused.

The Habs boys are in the building pic.twitter.com/lAuzXdCGeG – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 7, 2024

– I love these videos.