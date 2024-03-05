The @FlaPanthers extended their lead in the Presidents’ Trophy Race during a six-game Monday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/qBpnwAM02d pic.twitter.com/NcS0mgCotU
Top-5: Jonathan Drouin has more goals in 2023-2024 than in his last three seasons in Montreal
What a shot! Jonathan Drouin with an absolute laser of a wrist shot top cheese just under the bar.@jodrouin27@OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/cnEglqWFlv
Nathan MacKinnon, unstoppable at Ball Arena.#NHLStats: https://t.co/qBpnwAM02d pic.twitter.com/1aAOn5G9qP
He’s still a few games away from Wayne Gretzky’s record, but honestly, it’s getting there.
The Avalanche’s best player has 11 home games left this season, so he could break the 99 record as early as 2024.
Another who played a strong game was Cale Makar. He collected two points and became the best offensive defenseman in the concession’s history.
And he only played 296 games….
Triple Threat #GoAvsGo pic.twitter.com/Py0XDCHobT
Stop what you’re doing: the pass of the year goes to Aleksander Barkov.
WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE PASS FROM ALEKSANDER BARKOV!
Is it the pass of the year? pic.twitter.com/AI0EsKvbrV
On the sequence, Sam Reinhart was credited with the goal, his 25th power-play goal of the season, but it’s not even that feat that people will remember.
He’s now on 44 goals this season, nine behind leader Auston Matthews (53).
In just his fifth game with the @BlueJacketsNHL, Alex Nylander collects the first hat trick of his career!
Hat Trick Challenge Presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/LHaFbHYUge
Jack Eichel has been activated off of IR and will make his return vs. the Blue Jackets tonight. https://t.co/R9bsmHul26
4. Martin Pospisil hasn’t made friends with the Kraken
Oh my god…head on a swivel kids! pic.twitter.com/ZzpNmeCqw9
Pospisil hit on Dunn. pic.twitter.com/2J7i8A6qcL
Seattle didn’t take advantage of the five-minute power play, but the club still won.
Tanev and Coleman were not happy with each other pic.twitter.com/RbhOoQHYQj
Flyers Fans and Torts welcoming Kevin Hayes back to Philly pic.twitter.com/EJ0vrFMGuL
Buchnevich wins it for the Blues on a slick shootout move pic.twitter.com/pslypm1aPX
Poor guy, he didn’t know where to turn.
Prolongation
– He’s loved.
They’re chanting “Rempe” at the Garden pic.twitter.com/LaVYFvbtAp
– Another one.
That’s back-to-back @pepsi shutouts for Justus Annunen! pic.twitter.com/EE36a7k7aI
– One does not simply get away from hitting Matthew Tkachuk.
One does not simply get away from hitting Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/MkzIJZZxII
– Big win for the Bruins.
A well deserved goalie hug for Jeremy Swayman who put up a 32-save performance in Toronto pic.twitter.com/NsmPtnUJZv
– MacKinnon leads the charge.
– Great night of hockey ahead.