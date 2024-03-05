Top-5: Jonathan Drouin has more goals in 2023-2024 than in his last three seasons in Montreal

The @FlaPanthers extended their lead in the Presidents’ Trophy Race during a six-game Monday.#NHLStats: https://t.co/qBpnwAM02d pic.twitter.com/NcS0mgCotU – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 5, 2024

1. Jonathan Drouin has more goals in 2023-2024 than in his last three seasons in Montreal

What a shot! Jonathan Drouin with an absolute laser of a wrist shot top cheese just under the bar.@jodrouin27@OctagonHockey pic.twitter.com/cnEglqWFlv – Allan Walsh (@walsha) March 5, 2024

Last night, there were only six games in the NHL.Several good duels were on the cards.Here are the results and highlights:Jonathan Drouin scored a goal last night, his 11th of the season. An excellent shot on his part.He scored two in 2022-2023, six in 2021-2022 and two more in 2020-2021.Teammate Nathan MacKinnon was playing in his 30th home game this season.In the first 29, he had collected at least one point. Yesterday, he increased this superb sequence to 30.He completely dominated the Blackhawks with a four-point performance (two goals and two assists).

He’s still a few games away from Wayne Gretzky’s record, but honestly, it’s getting there.

The Avalanche’s best player has 11 home games left this season, so he could break the 99 record as early as 2024.

Do you believe in him? Hard to bet against him, anyway.

Another who played a strong game was Cale Makar. He collected two points and became the best offensive defenseman in the concession’s history.

And he only played 296 games….

2. A spectacular pass from Aleksander Barkov

Stop what you’re doing: the pass of the year goes to Aleksander Barkov.

WHAT AN UNBELIEVABLE PASS FROM ALEKSANDER BARKOV! Is it the pass of the year? pic.twitter.com/AI0EsKvbrV – NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2024

Like a member of Cirque du Soleil, he juggled.

On the sequence, Sam Reinhart was credited with the goal, his 25th power-play goal of the season, but it’s not even that feat that people will remember.

I say feat, because the forward, who will become a UFA at the end of the season, has more man-advantage goals than Nick Suzuki all season (24).Reinhart scored another moments later.

He’s now on 44 goals this season, nine behind leader Auston Matthews (53).

3. Alex Nylander hat-trick

In just his fifth game with the @BlueJacketsNHL, Alex Nylander collects the first hat trick of his career! Hat Trick Challenge Presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/LHaFbHYUge – NHL (@NHL) March 5, 2024

Jack Eichel has been activated off of IR and will make his return vs. the Blue Jackets tonight. https://t.co/R9bsmHul26 – TSN (@TSN_Sports) March 5, 2024

A few days ago, Alex Nylander was traded to the Blue Jackets in exchange for Emil Bemstrom.This gave both forwards a fresh start.Alex Nylander was the big beneficiary of this change of scenery. In five games, he has six points.And yesterday, he scored a hat trick against the Knights.It was his first career hat trick.In defeat, Jack Eichel did not collect a point, but played his first game since January 11.

4. Martin Pospisil hasn’t made friends with the Kraken

Oh my god…head on a swivel kids! pic.twitter.com/ZzpNmeCqw9 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 5, 2024

Pospisil hit on Dunn. pic.twitter.com/2J7i8A6qcL – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 5, 2024

Flames forward Martin Pospisil is an energy player. But yesterday, he may have crossed the line.First, he hit Adam Larsson. Borderline hit.Then he pulverized Vince Dunn on the ramp in the third period.That hit sent him out of the game.

Seattle didn’t take advantage of the five-minute power play, but the club still won.

Tanev and Coleman were not happy with each other pic.twitter.com/RbhOoQHYQj – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 5, 2024

5. Pavel Buchnevich gives the best gift to Kevin Hayes

Flyers Fans and Torts welcoming Kevin Hayes back to Philly pic.twitter.com/EJ0vrFMGuL – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 5, 2024

Buchnevich wins it for the Blues on a slick shootout move pic.twitter.com/pslypm1aPX – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 5, 2024

Final score: 4-2.The match was hotly contested.For the first time since moving from the Flyers to the Blues, Kevin Hayes was back in Philadelphia.He received a standing ovation at the start of the game.He even spoiled himself with a breakaway goal.That goal tied the game, so both teams needed a shootout.It was Pavel Buchnevich who sent everyone home with his goal against Samuel Ersson.

Poor guy, he didn’t know where to turn.

Prolongation

Victory for St. Louis, 2-1.

– He’s loved.

They’re chanting “Rempe” at the Garden pic.twitter.com/LaVYFvbtAp – B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) March 5, 2024

– Another one.

– One does not simply get away from hitting Matthew Tkachuk.

One does not simply get away from hitting Tkachuk pic.twitter.com/MkzIJZZxII – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 5, 2024

– Big win for the Bruins.

A well deserved goalie hug for Jeremy Swayman who put up a 32-save performance in Toronto pic.twitter.com/NsmPtnUJZv – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 5, 2024

– MacKinnon leads the charge.

– Great night of hockey ahead.