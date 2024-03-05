Skip to content
News

Juraj Slafkovsky to play tonight
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Juraj Slafkovsky to play tonight
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

Earlier this afternoon, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois summed up the state of health of the Canadiens’ players.

First, Jayden Struble will make a return to action.

Secondly, we had to monitor the availability of Juraj Slafkovsky and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for tonight’s game. Both were uncertain cases.

But now the team has confirmed that Slaf AND RHP will be in the line-up.

Good news, then.

Minutes earlier, we learned via the team that Colin White will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

He will cede his role as fourth center to Harvey-Pinard, who has missed the team’s last 10 games.

Michael Pezzetta, who took part in the warm-up, was the 13th forward.

He will skip his turn for a sixth consecutive game.

The Canadiens will try to end the Predators’ eight-game winning streak.

Here’s their lineup:

In bursts

– Here it is, the Quebec team.

– Really?

– Interesting.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content