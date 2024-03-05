Juraj Slafkovsky to play tonight

Earlier this afternoon, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois summed up the state of health of the Canadiens’ players.

First, Jayden Struble will make a return to action.

Secondly, we had to monitor the availability of Juraj Slafkovsky and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for tonight’s game. Both were uncertain cases.

Canadiens vs. Preds:

Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf

Roy-Newhook-Armia

Gally-Evans-Anderson

Pearson-RHP-Ylonen

Matheson-Guhle

Xhekaj-Savard

Struble-Harris

Allen

Monty – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 6, 2024

But now the team has confirmed that Slaf AND RHP will be in the line-up.Good news, then.

Minutes earlier, we learned via the team that Colin White will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.

He will cede his role as fourth center to Harvey-Pinard, who has missed the team’s last 10 games.

Forward Colin White is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forward Colin White is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. – Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 5, 2024

Michael Pezzetta, who took part in the warm-up, was the 13th forward.He will skip his turn for a sixth consecutive game.

The Canadiens will try to end the Predators’ eight-game winning streak.

Here’s their lineup:

#Preds lines vs. #GoHabsGo Forsberg – O’Reilly – Nyquist

Trenin – Sissons – Glass

Jankowski – Novak – Evangelista

Smith – McCarron – Sherwood Josi – Fabbro

McDonagh – Schenn

Lauzon – Carrier Saros Scratches: Barrie, Gurianov – Zach Gilchriest (@ZachGilchriest) March 6, 2024

