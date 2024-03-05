Canadiens vs. Preds:
Caufield-Suzuki-Slaf
Roy-Newhook-Armia
Gally-Evans-Anderson
Pearson-RHP-Ylonen
Matheson-Guhle
Xhekaj-Savard
Struble-Harris
Allen
Monty
Juraj Slafkovsky to play tonight
Earlier this afternoon, my colleague Charles-Alexis Brisebois summed up the state of health of the Canadiens’ players.
Secondly, we had to monitor the availability of Juraj Slafkovsky and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard for tonight’s game. Both were uncertain cases.
Minutes earlier, we learned via the team that Colin White will miss tonight’s game with an upper-body injury.
He will cede his role as fourth center to Harvey-Pinard, who has missed the team’s last 10 games.
Forward Colin White is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
Forward Colin White is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.
The Canadiens will try to end the Predators’ eight-game winning streak.
Here’s their lineup:
Forsberg – O’Reilly – Nyquist
Trenin – Sissons – Glass
Jankowski – Novak – Evangelista
Smith – McCarron – Sherwood
Josi – Fabbro
McDonagh – Schenn
Lauzon – Carrier
Saros
Scratches: Barrie, Gurianov
In bursts
– Here it is, the Quebec team.
Jonathan Marchessault
Anthony Mantha
Nicolas Roy
William Carrier
A third of the Chevaliers Dorés offensive line is from Quebec!
– Really?
A lot has been going around since this morning…
Here’s the most recent and verified information.
A coach from the Outaouais delegation has been expelled from the Quebec Games.
“But we’re not into extreme behavior. “https://t.co/9J9D6vMWpw
– Interesting.
Those rare players traded at the deadline Stanley Cup champions! https://t.co/LxZ3KFP2TB
