Top-5: Second career hat trick for Phillip Danault

Three Canadian clubs skated to victories and two sit within the top six in the NHL’s overall standings. Will one of either the @Canucks or @NHLJets take home the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24?#NHLStats: https://t.co/Wer3uAAx5Z pic.twitter.com/SVwq1DQ1j8 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 4, 2024

1. Second career hat trick for Phillip Danault

Second career hat trick and first as a member of the @LAKings for Phillip Danault! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/YkTJ50XWuZ – NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2024

A fairly quiet Sunday in the NHL.12 teams were in action.Here are the results and highlights:In the afternoon, the Devils were in Los Angeles to take on the Kings.And Phillip Danault made short work of his opponents, scoring a hat trick.These were his first three goals at home this season.New Jersey had set the tone for the game, though.Right from the start, Tim Meier broke the ice.

In fact, it was the visitors’ only goal of the game, which the Kings won 5-1.

2. Coyotes close in on Canadiens

When the Coyotes began their 14-game losing streak, they weren’t too far from the playoffs.

But at the end of their bad run, the club is in the running for the lottery.

Yesterday, they faced the Washington Capitals, looking to build on a win in Ottawa. And that’s exactly what they did: a 5-2 victory.

Dylan Guenther springs Logan Cooley for the breakaway beauty pic.twitter.com/ugm9KIppHl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

20-year-old Dylan Guenther has tallied 1-2-3 through two periods, establishing a career high for points in one game and marking his second straight multi-point effort. Catch the action on @NHLNetwork and @Sportsnet ONE.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Wer3uAAx5Z pic.twitter.com/hUALUd0TGe – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2024

CHARLIE LINDGREN WITH THE GLOVE! pic.twitter.com/L5iw1lejO6 – NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2024

3. Sidney Crosby is frustrated

Logan Cooley set the tone with a breakaway goal.Young Dylan Guenther finally finished the game with three points.Big game for him!In defeat, Charlie Lindgren still stole a goal from the opposition.He stole Lawson Crouse.Arizona is just one point behind the Habs.The Penguins were in Edmonton yesterday.

And it didn’t go well. A 6-1 defeat.

With the trade deadline just days away, Pittsburgh is 10 points out of a playoff spot. Will the club sell? In any case, Sidney Crosby wasn’t in the mood to talk about it after the game.

Sidney Crosby when asked about the trade deadline following the Penguins 6-1 loss to the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/OriJyEKzwo – BarDown (@BarDown) March 4, 2024

As for the game itself, Connor McDavid extended his streak of home games with at least one point to 25.He finished his game with two points.

As for Zach Hyman, he scored again. We’re talking about his 41st and 42nd of the season.

So @ZachHyman now has 10 goals in his last eight games… pic.twitter.com/iHCLxGbNQw – NHL (@NHL) March 4, 2024

Kane just crumpled Harkins pic.twitter.com/vMwnZUmGl3 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 4, 2024

Evander Kane took care of the physical play.In short, a match to forget for the visitors.

4. Kirill Kaprizov’s 300th point

Phillip Danault wasn’t the only forward to score a hat trick yesterday.

DOLLA DOLLA BILL KIRILL FOR THE HATTY pic.twitter.com/mu140NIRf8 – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 4, 2024

Kirill Kaprizov also found the back of the net three times. In doing so, he reached the 300-point plateau for his career.He has only played 258 games.He helped his team defeat the Sharks 4-3.Matthew Boldy also contributed to the attack, picking up two assists in the game.Filip Gustavsson, meanwhile, was not busy. He only saw 14 pucks.

5. Justin Barron’s brother has quite a shot

Finally, I’d like to talk about the Jets-Sabres game.

Winnipeg won 5-2 and took possession of first place in the Central. In fact, the club is fifth in the NHL and second in the West behind the Canucks, another Canadian team.

What stood out for me in this high-scoring game was Morgan Barron’s shot.

“Does Barron have any gas in the tank? HE’S FUELLED BY PASSION pic.twitter.com/HJHSJQ2DZm – Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 4, 2024

In fact, he scored the winning goal.

You know it’s a major league shot when you foil a goalie who’s 20 feet in front of his half circle….

The @BuffaloSabres scored seven in their last outing and JJ Peterka got the offense going this evening by reaching the 20-goal mark in a single season for the first time in his career.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Wer3uAAx5Z pic.twitter.com/TWA2WvOY07 – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 4, 2024

After a 7-2 win at the hands of the Golden Knights, the Sabres fell this time to another good Western outfit.J.J. Peterka, however, reached the 20-goal plateau in defeat.

– No shutout for Calvin Pickard.

There will be no shutout tonight pic.twitter.com/JBXboEYRYh – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 4, 2024

– Scorers of two points or more yesterday.

– Another 12 teams in action tonight.