Top-5: Second career hat trick for Phillip Danault

Three Canadian clubs skated to victories and two sit within the top six in the NHL’s overall standings. Will one of either the @Canucks or @NHLJets take home the Presidents’ Trophy in 2023-24?#NHLStats: https://t.co/Wer3uAAx5Z pic.twitter.com/SVwq1DQ1j8
Second career hat trick and first as a member of the @LAKings for Phillip Danault!
Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/YkTJ50XWuZ
Timo needed very little time to give the @NJDevils the lead!
: @NHL_On_TNT & @SportsonMax https://t.co/W9mpYG1lMO pic.twitter.com/7KkD3Uovsf
In fact, it was the visitors’ only goal of the game, which the Kings won 5-1.
When the Coyotes began their 14-game losing streak, they weren’t too far from the playoffs.
Yesterday, they faced the Washington Capitals, looking to build on a win in Ottawa. And that’s exactly what they did: a 5-2 victory.
Dylan Guenther springs Logan Cooley for the breakaway beauty pic.twitter.com/ugm9KIppHl
20-year-old Dylan Guenther has tallied 1-2-3 through two periods, establishing a career high for points in one game and marking his second straight multi-point effort.
Catch the action on @NHLNetwork and @Sportsnet ONE.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Wer3uAAx5Z pic.twitter.com/hUALUd0TGe
CHARLIE LINDGREN WITH THE GLOVE! pic.twitter.com/L5iw1lejO6
And it didn’t go well. A 6-1 defeat.
With the trade deadline just days away, Pittsburgh is 10 points out of a playoff spot. Will the club sell? In any case, Sidney Crosby wasn’t in the mood to talk about it after the game.
Sidney Crosby when asked about the trade deadline following the Penguins 6-1 loss to the Oilers. pic.twitter.com/OriJyEKzwo
As for Zach Hyman, he scored again. We’re talking about his 41st and 42nd of the season.
So @ZachHyman now has 10 goals in his last eight games… pic.twitter.com/iHCLxGbNQw
Kane just crumpled Harkins pic.twitter.com/vMwnZUmGl3
4. Kirill Kaprizov’s 300th point
Phillip Danault wasn’t the only forward to score a hat trick yesterday.
DOLLA DOLLA BILL KIRILL FOR THE HATTY pic.twitter.com/mu140NIRf8
5. Justin Barron’s brother has quite a shot
Finally, I’d like to talk about the Jets-Sabres game.
What stood out for me in this high-scoring game was Morgan Barron’s shot.
“Does Barron have any gas in the tank?
HE’S FUELLED BY PASSION pic.twitter.com/HJHSJQ2DZm
You know it’s a major league shot when you foil a goalie who’s 20 feet in front of his half circle….
The @BuffaloSabres scored seven in their last outing and JJ Peterka got the offense going this evening by reaching the 20-goal mark in a single season for the first time in his career.#NHLStats: https://t.co/Wer3uAAx5Z pic.twitter.com/TWA2WvOY07
Extension
– No shutout for Calvin Pickard.
There will be no shutout tonight pic.twitter.com/JBXboEYRYh
– Scorers of two points or more yesterday.
– Another 12 teams in action tonight.