Skip to content
News

Le 5 à 7: Suzuki and Caufield invite themselves to Luc Gélinas’ column
Share : facebook icon twitter icon
Le 5 à 7: Suzuki and Caufield invite themselves to Luc Gélinas’ column
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have a great relationship.

The two young Canadiens players have admitted it on a number of occasions: when they’re abroad, they often hang out together.

They eat together, they do activities together… They’re so close, they’re like brothers in the same family.

The Canadiens are currently in Nashville in preparation for tomorrow’s game against the Predators.

Luc Gélinas, who is on site, set the table for the game during a 5 à 7 (RDS) segment earlier today… And at the end of his intervention, let’s just say that two familiar faces showed up as if they were strangers.

You’ll understand, of course, that they are Caufield and Suzuki:

Luc Gélinas pretended to show the view to the show’s hosts (Frédéric Plante and Yanick Bouchard) because he “couldn’t hear well,” and that’s when we saw Caufield and Suzuki walking the streets of Nashville.

I don’t know if this was originally planned…

But if it wasn’t, the timing is really funny. It made for great television, at least.

On a more serious note, Luc Gélinas also talked about Juraj Slafkovsky’s state of health during his speech.

Slaf was seen limping after Saturday’s game, and he wasn’t at team practice this morning

But the RDS reporter reassured everyone that he saw the young man walking comfortably today.

He should be in the line-up tomorrow night:

In a gust

– Well…

– To be continued.

– Obviously.

– Big contract for Kelly Olynyk with the Raptors.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share

Related articles

More Content