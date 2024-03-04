Le 5 à 7: Suzuki and Caufield invite themselves to Luc Gélinas’ column

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield have a great relationship.

The two young Canadiens players have admitted it on a number of occasions: when they’re abroad, they often hang out together.

They eat together, they do activities together… They’re so close, they’re like brothers in the same family.

The Canadiens are currently in Nashville in preparation for tomorrow’s game against the Predators.

Luc Gélinas, who is on site, set the table for the game during a 5 à 7 (RDS) segment earlier today… And at the end of his intervention, let’s just say that two familiar faces showed up as if they were strangers.

You’ll understand, of course, that they are Caufield and Suzuki:

Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield prepare for their post-career as 5 à 7 contributors! @LucGelinasRDS pic.twitter.com/TWxYNcv3eg – Le 5 à 7 (@5a7RDS) March 4, 2024

Luc Gélinas pretended to show the view to the show’s hosts (Frédéric Plante and Yanick Bouchard) because he “couldn’t hear well,” and that’s when we saw Caufield and Suzuki walking the streets of Nashville.

I don’t know if this was originally planned…

But if it wasn’t, the timing is really funny. It made for great television, at least.

On a more serious note, Luc Gélinas also talked about Juraj Slafkovsky’s state of health during his speech.

Slaf was seen limping after Saturday’s game, and he wasn’t at team practice this morning…

I know everyone’s talking about Nick & Cole randomly walking past the cameras on RDS But Luc Gelinas also mentioned that while he noticed Juraj Slafkovsky limping after the game on Saturday, he saw him walking around comfortably today & expects Slaf to play tomorrow https://t.co/ldnBv8X4Jw – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 4, 2024

But the RDS reporter reassured everyone that he saw the young man walking comfortably today.He should be in the line-up tomorrow night:

