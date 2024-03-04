Devils show Lindy Ruff the door

The Devils are much worse than expected this season.

Expectations were high, especially after seeing Jack Hughes blossom last year…

But the New Jersey club is having all the trouble in the world achieving success on a consistent basis, despite the talent on the roster.

Devils management was clearly fed up with the team’s poor results, announcing in the last few minutes on X / Twitter that Lindy Ruff had been fired.

#NEWS: We have relieved Lindy Ruff of his head coaching duties and named Associate Coach Travis Green as Interim Head Coach for the rest of the season. More info https://t.co/XdYH17w5gZ – New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) March 4, 2024

Former Canucks driver Travis Green will take over on an interim basis until the end of the season:

More details to come…