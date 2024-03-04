Skip to content
Devils show Lindy Ruff the door
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
The Devils are much worse than expected this season.

Expectations were high, especially after seeing Jack Hughes blossom last year…

But the New Jersey club is having all the trouble in the world achieving success on a consistent basis, despite the talent on the roster.

Devils management was clearly fed up with the team’s poor results, announcing in the last few minutes on X / Twitter that Lindy Ruff had been fired.

Former Canucks driver Travis Green will take over on an interim basis until the end of the season:

More details to come…

