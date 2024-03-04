Jake Allen most likely to leave Montreal this week

There are only a hundred hours left before the NHL trade deadline… which, let’s face it, isn’t what it used to be.

A rebuilding team like the Habs could very well sell nothing this week, even though they’ve had their sights set on the 2023-24 season for quite some time now. The salary cap, which hasn’t risen significantly in several years, makes it difficult for the NHL’s 32 GMs.

We’re going to have to find a way to make in-season transactions a little easier to carry out in the next collective agreement…

We’re headed for perhaps the worst trade deadline in NHL history. At least, since I launched the site in 2009. I’ve never sensed so little buzz in the run-up to the trade deadline.

No sports station decided to do a special show starting at 6:00 a.m. this year. It’s a far cry from Marian Hossa’s gloves, Thomas Vanek’s arrival or Alex Kovalev’s… or Marc Bergevin’s four patches (Dwight King, Brandon Davidson, Steve Ott and Andreas Martinsen).

Personally, I’m getting about as much hype over this deadline as I would if Ludivine Reding were to announce a season 3 of Fugueuse…

Who could leave Montreal?

Never say never.

Kent Hughes might be able to pass on a player or two to a panicking GM around 2:55 p.m. Friday.

Who might it be? Good question…

If I’m to believe the various experts, very few players have a real chance of leaving Montreal.

According to TSN and its famous Trade Bait, Jake Allen is the 12th most likely player/asset (of interest) to be traded between now and Friday at 3:00 pm. Allen is second only to Jacob Markstrom of the Flames. No other Montreal player is in TSN’s top 45.

On TheAthletic‘s list, Jake Allen is 21st, behind Jacob Markstrom and Kaapo Kahkonen (goaltenders). David Savard (27) and Joel Armia (42) also make TheAthletic‘s list.

What about The 4th Period? Jake Allen is again 12th, behind Juuse Saros and Jacob Markstrom (goalkeepers). David Savard (21) is the only other Habs player on the list (of almost 50 names).

Since David Savard wants to stay and isn’t necessarily what a contender team wants tobuy this week, Arber Xhekaj isn’t on the market, Brendan Gallagher and Josh Anderson have no (positive) value, and Joel Armia isn’t elite(no matter what some think), all eyes will be on Jake Allen (and maybe Jordan Harris) on Friday’s specials… although personally, I think Allen will be more tradeable over the summer than he is right now.

We’ve endured the ménage à trois for 61 games; why would we start panicking with only 20 or so regular-season games left? Just because Allain Roy mentioned he’d like to see a Tricolore goalie traded doesn’t mean it’s going to happen right away. #NotPressed

In gusto

– Good job!

Analysis CF Montreal has its best defensive start after 2 games since 2013 and its 2nd best road record after two games since 2013. Only one goal conceded after two games: draw against Orlando 0-0 and win in Dallas 2-1. First win against the… pic.twitter.com/qhn3kxCFIc – Patrice Bernier (@pbernier10) March 4, 2024

– Joey Saputo’s other team could be in the Champions League.

Major victory for my Bologna this afternoon! What a dream season! pic.twitter.com/1GzFDfZWCn – Pascal (MLS Fantasy Hebdo podcast) (@Naud2Paul) March 3, 2024

– Wow! Broken!