Top-5: despite his black eye, Matt Rempe throws down the gauntlet to Ryan Reaves

With 13 games on the schedule in the National Hockey League, we had every right to expect a good show all day long.And indeed, we were treated to many fine highlights throughout the day.

Without further ado, here’s what caught our attention yesterday.

1. Matt Rempe puts up a solid fight against Ryan Reaves, even though he’s banged up.

Last night, as the New York Rangers paid a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs, it wasn’t the game itself we wanted to see.

We were all anticipating the possible battle between Ryan Reaves and the NHL’s newest sensation, Matt Rempe.

The chances of it happening were high, but it wasn’t going to happen when Rempe turned down Reaves’ first invitation.

Reaves challenges Rempe, Rempe says no for now pic.twitter.com/tZPsi5wyfC – Nasty Knuckles (@NastyKnuckles) March 3, 2024

But finally, towards the end of the third period, we got the fight we’d been waiting for.

Reaves and Rempe drop em’ pic.twitter.com/NvvmDiyzYI – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

And we weren’t disappointed, as it was a good, even fight that ended with both players still standing.

Hats off to young Rempe, who once again showed just how much guts he’s got (or balls, if you prefer) by throwing down the gloves again, this time against one of the NHL’s best.

You can see that the youngster was waiting somewhat for his bench’s approval before accepting Reaves’ invitation.

So, despite his black eye (and even his eyes), damaged nose and cut lips, Rempe, 21 years old, once again played his role to perfection.He also served up quite a check to Toronto returnee Ilya Lyubushkin.

Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe wasn’t too happy about Rempe’s check, which injured Lyubushkin in his first game back in Toronto.

As for the game itself, the Leafs won 4-3 in a shootout thanks to Max Domi.

Two teams vying for one of the last playoff spots collided last night, as the Pittsburgh Penguins visited the Calgary Flames.

It didn’t look good for the Flames, who trailed by two goals, until Nazem Kadri took matters into his own hands and scored a spectacular goal.

YEGOR SHARANGOVICH GIVES THE FLAMES THE LEAD WITH LESS THAN A MINUTE LEFT! pic.twitter.com/XlGlTXnbhl – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

A magnificent goal that will potentially be a candidate for goal of the year.The goal really got the Flames going, and just over 30 seconds later, Blake Coleman tied the game.Finally, with overtime looming, Yegor Sharangovich made it 4-3 to the Flames in the final minute.

The match ended with the same score as Mikka Kiprusoff’s number, whose jersey was removed before the game.

How the night started vs. How the night ended. 3⃣4⃣ pic.twitter.com/oav9TSCk7T – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

Sean Monahan buries the go-ahead goal into the empty net after Pyotr Kochetkov tries for the diving poke check pic.twitter.com/WNSsx2BDh7 – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 2, 2024

For the Penguins, important points were dropped.Just when it looked like the Hurricanes were in full control of the game with a 3-0 lead, the Jets broke the deadlock, scoring five third-period goals to win in regulation.None other than Sean Monahan scored the winning goal after a blunder by Canes goalie Pyotr Kochetkov.It was quite a comeback for the Jets, who remain at the top of their division and near the top of the league.

Patrick Roy’s Islanders absolutely must win as many games as possible if they are to have any hope of making the playoffs.

It’s a first period natural hat trick for Kyle Palmieri Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/ztNVY4b9sm – NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2024

Congrats on your first career hat trick, Cody Glass! Hat Trick Challenge presented by @AstraZenecaUS pic.twitter.com/jOz0i2HVwF – NHL (@NHL) March 3, 2024

Overtime

Every point is extremely crucial, and Kyle Palmieri understood that last night.He scored a hat trick after just 12 minutes against the Boston Bruins.The Islanders won 5-1, and now find themselves five points out of the playoffs with two games in hand on the Flyers As with Kyle Palmieri, Cody Glass seems to have understood the importance of every point when your team is fighting for a playoff spot.The Nashville Preds forward scored his first NHL hat trick in a 5-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.Nashville now has a nice seven-point lead over the Flames.

– Here are all yesterday’s results.

The @EdmontonOilers, @PredsNHL and @NYIslanders all climbed the standings with wins Saturday – a day that also included big third-period comeback wins by a pair of Canadian clubs.#NHLStats: https://t.co/JQXdOFDRFb pic.twitter.com/8xRwFLOUym – NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 3, 2024

– Here are yesterday’s top scorers.

– Today’s program: six games.