Top-5: despite his black eye, Matt Rempe throws down the gauntlet to Ryan Reaves

1. Matt Rempe puts up a solid fight against Ryan Reaves, even though he’s banged up.
Last night, as the New York Rangers paid a visit to the Toronto Maple Leafs, it wasn’t the game itself we wanted to see.
We were all anticipating the possible battle between Ryan Reaves and the NHL’s newest sensation, Matt Rempe.
The chances of it happening were high, but it wasn’t going to happen when Rempe turned down Reaves’ first invitation.
But finally, towards the end of the third period, we got the fight we’d been waiting for.
And we weren’t disappointed, as it was a good, even fight that ended with both players still standing.
Hats off to young Rempe, who once again showed just how much guts he’s got (or balls, if you prefer) by throwing down the gloves again, this time against one of the NHL’s best.
You can see that the youngster was waiting somewhat for his bench’s approval before accepting Reaves’ invitation.
Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe wasn’t too happy about Rempe’s check, which injured Lyubushkin in his first game back in Toronto.
As for the game itself, the Leafs won 4-3 in a shootout thanks to Max Domi.
It didn’t look good for the Flames, who trailed by two goals, until Nazem Kadri took matters into his own hands and scored a spectacular goal.
NAZEM KADRI, ARE YOU SERIOUS?!
The match ended with the same score as Mikka Kiprusoff’s number, whose jersey was removed before the game.
How the night started vs. How the night ended.
Patrick Roy’s Islanders absolutely must win as many games as possible if they are to have any hope of making the playoffs.
It’s a first period natural hat trick for Kyle Palmieri
Congrats on your first career hat trick, Cody Glass!
Overtime
– Here are all yesterday’s results.
