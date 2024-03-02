Another game in Florida, another shootout loss for the Habs

A brouhaha!
Xhekaj and Cernak get 5 each for fighting. Cernak gets an additional 2 minutes for roughing. Habs on the PP. pic.twitter.com/LB9q3GVNSb
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up.
Tonight’s lineup
Tonight’s lineup#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/evhCeko1UQ
– Montreal Canadiens (@CanadiensMTL) March 3, 2024
#GoBolts 3/2 lineup vs. #GoHabsGo:
Hagel-Point-Kucherov
Eyssimont-Cirelli-Chaffee
Stamkos-Paul-Sheary
Glendening-Motte
Hedman-Raddysh
Fleury-Cernak
Lilleberg-Perbix
Crozier
Vasilevskiy
– Eduardo A. Encina (@EddieInTheYard) March 2, 2024
Kaiden Guhle joins the rush and sets up a 2v1 with Joel Armia, who scores his 11th of the year.
1-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Q2dw8VXjIh
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
After that, Arber Xhekaj didn’t let it get to him. He put Erik Cernak to sleep in five seconds.
Good work down low by Gallagher and Anderson leads to Jake Evans’ 5th goal of the year. 2-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HZPZeOfsVg
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
I don’t know what Jon Cooper said to his crew at intermission, but Tampa Bay played much better.
Tampa Bay goal!
Scored by Brayden Point with 12:16 remaining in the 2nd period.
Assisted by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov.
Tampa Bay: 1
Montreal: 2#MTLvsTBL #GoBolts #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gQDa0KyEN1
– NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) March 3, 2024
Brandon Hagel finds Anthony Cirelli with a nice feed who knots the game up #NHL | #GoBolts | #GoHabsGo
pic.twitter.com/AwoDKVFmTg
– The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) March 3, 2024
Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj get the goalie moving and then Josh Anderson does great work near the crease to give the #GoHabsGo a 3-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/cTnJUjxxcv
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
Hate this stuff. There’s no need to try to insult Savard here.
0 gained from the play. pic.twitter.com/B57anjWTJS
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
A rare miscue from Nick Suzuki leads to the 1252nd shorthanded goal allowed by the Habs this season. pic.twitter.com/DJAMGVMRov
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
Here’s a summary:
Good patience by Caufield here to score 5-hole in the shootout. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XNMv5XuoHy
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
The Nashville Predators will be the Tricolore’s next opponents. They have won their last eight games. The game will be played Tuesday, 8 p.m., at Bridgestone Arena.
Extension
– No Xhekaj?
Send Arber Xhekaj on the shootout you cowards
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 3, 2024
– File to follow.
Sitting next to @ArponBasu, who noticed Johnathan Kovacevic is missing from Habs bench. Last shift was from 8:07-8:48 of the third.
– Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 3, 2024
– Another Rocket loss despite 56 shots.
Game over 7-3 Springfield
The #Rocket dominated 56-27 in the shots column#AHL
Echoes from the locker room at #Sports39
– Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 3, 2024
– Very funny.
“Hey Sportsnet, you mind talking about the Habs up 2-0 vs Tampa for even just like one minute during the 1st intermission segment?”
Sportsnet: pic.twitter.com/3OvUHauEh1
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 3, 2024
– Well done.
With a little help from my friends… pic.twitter.com/0q0UcABaDM
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024
– The long-awaited fight.
Reaves and Rempe drop em’ pic.twitter.com/NvvmDiyzYI
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024