Another game in Florida, another shootout loss for the Habs

After a fine performance, despite defeat, against the Florida Panthers, the Canadiens were back in action tonight against another good Florida outfit, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

Kaiden Guhle joins the rush and sets up a 2v1 with Joel Armia, who scores his 11th of the year. 1-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Q2dw8VXjIh – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

And the home team.From the very first moment of the game, the Canadians took the lead.Following a poor read by Victor Hedman, Joel Armia took advantage of the situation to get in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy all alone.He never missed such an opportunity.Could he be traded next Friday?

After that, Arber Xhekaj didn’t let it get to him. He put Erik Cernak to sleep in five seconds.

A brouhaha! Xhekaj and Cernak get 5 each for fighting. Cernak gets an additional 2 minutes for roughing. Habs on the PP. pic.twitter.com/LB9q3GVNSb – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

Good work down low by Gallagher and Anderson leads to Jake Evans’ 5th goal of the year. 2-0 #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/HZPZeOfsVg – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

Towards the end of the frame, Brendan Gallagher, who was not guaranteed to play, fed Jake Evans well.Surprise, it was 2-0 to our favourites after one period.

I don’t know what Jon Cooper said to his crew at intermission, but Tampa Bay played much better.

Tampa Bay goal! Scored by Brayden Point with 12:16 remaining in the 2nd period. Assisted by Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov. Tampa Bay: 1

Montreal: 2#MTLvsTBL #GoBolts #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/gQDa0KyEN1 – NHL Goals (@nhl_goal_bot) March 3, 2024

Brandon Hagel finds Anthony Cirelli with a nice feed who knots the game up #NHL | #GoBolts | #GoHabsGo

pic.twitter.com/AwoDKVFmTg – The Cam & Strick Podcast (@CamandStrick) March 3, 2024

Cole Caufield and Arber Xhekaj get the goalie moving and then Josh Anderson does great work near the crease to give the #GoHabsGo a 3-2 lead. pic.twitter.com/cTnJUjxxcv – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

Hate this stuff. There’s no need to try to insult Savard here. 0 gained from the play. pic.twitter.com/B57anjWTJS – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

A rare miscue from Nick Suzuki leads to the 1252nd shorthanded goal allowed by the Habs this season. pic.twitter.com/DJAMGVMRov – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

Midway through the period, after a couple of scoring chances, Brayden Point finally foiled Cayden Primeau.The young American could do nothing.And at the end of the period, what had to happen happened: Tampa tied the game.Anthony Cirelli scored his 13th goal of the season, his first in eight games. It was about time.In the third period, Cole Caufield scored his 20th goal of the season.It looks like Josh Anderson deflected the disc, but officially, the goal belongs to the little 22.Later, David Savard was firmly tackled by Mitchell Chaffee.On the sequence, the Lightning player received a two-minute penalty.Fortunately, the Quebecer was correct.However, it was the shorthanded team that took advantage of the power play. Tyler Motte took advantage of a beautiful pass from Nick Suzuki to recreate the tie.Off to overtime.In the opening moments of the fourth period, Tampa had the benefit of a power play.However, the home team was unable to capitalize.Both teams had to settle this good duel in the shootout, therefore.

Here’s a summary:

Good patience by Caufield here to score 5-hole in the shootout. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/XNMv5XuoHy – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

Brandon Hagel STOPNick Suzuki STOPPEDBrayden Point STOPJoel Armia STOPNikita Kucherov STOPJesse Ylonen STOPMichael Eyssimont STOPJuraj Slafkovsky STOPJoshua Roy STOPFinal score: 4-3 TB.

The Nashville Predators will be the Tricolore’s next opponents. They have won their last eight games. The game will be played Tuesday, 8 p.m., at Bridgestone Arena.

Send Arber Xhekaj on the shootout you cowards – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 3, 2024

Sitting next to @ArponBasu, who noticed Johnathan Kovacevic is missing from Habs bench. Last shift was from 8:07-8:48 of the third. – Eric Engels (@EricEngels) March 3, 2024

Game over 7-3 Springfield The #Rocket dominated 56-27 in the shots column#AHL Echoes from the locker room at #Sports39 – Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) March 3, 2024

“Hey Sportsnet, you mind talking about the Habs up 2-0 vs Tampa for even just like one minute during the 1st intermission segment?” Sportsnet: pic.twitter.com/3OvUHauEh1 – /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 3, 2024

With a little help from my friends… pic.twitter.com/0q0UcABaDM – Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024

– The long-awaited fight.