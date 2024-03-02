Skip to content
Another game in Florida, another shootout loss for the Habs
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
After a fine performance, despite defeat, against the Florida Panthers, the Canadiens were back in action tonight against another good Florida outfit, the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Here is Martin St-Louis’ line-up.

And the home team.

From the very first moment of the game, the Canadians took the lead.

Following a poor read by Victor Hedman, Joel Armia took advantage of the situation to get in front of Andrei Vasilevskiy all alone.

He never missed such an opportunity.

Could he be traded next Friday?

After that, Arber Xhekaj didn’t let it get to him. He put Erik Cernak to sleep in five seconds.

Towards the end of the frame, Brendan Gallagher, who was not guaranteed to play, fed Jake Evans well.

Surprise, it was 2-0 to our favourites after one period.

I don’t know what Jon Cooper said to his crew at intermission, but Tampa Bay played much better.

Midway through the period, after a couple of scoring chances, Brayden Point finally foiled Cayden Primeau.

The young American could do nothing.

And at the end of the period, what had to happen happened: Tampa tied the game.

Anthony Cirelli scored his 13th goal of the season, his first in eight games. It was about time.

In the third period, Cole Caufield scored his 20th goal of the season.

It looks like Josh Anderson deflected the disc, but officially, the goal belongs to the little 22.

Later, David Savard was firmly tackled by Mitchell Chaffee.

On the sequence, the Lightning player received a two-minute penalty.

Fortunately, the Quebecer was correct.

However, it was the shorthanded team that took advantage of the power play. Tyler Motte took advantage of a beautiful pass from Nick Suzuki to recreate the tie.

Off to overtime.

In the opening moments of the fourth period, Tampa had the benefit of a power play.

However, the home team was unable to capitalize.

Both teams had to settle this good duel in the shootout, therefore.

Here’s a summary:

Brandon Hagel STOP

Nick Suzuki STOPPED

Brayden Point STOP

Cole Caufield GOAL

Steven Stamkos GOAL

Joel Armia STOP

Nikita Kucherov STOP

Jesse Ylonen STOP

Michael Eyssimont STOP

Juraj Slafkovsky STOP

Victor Hedman GOAL

Joshua Roy STOP

Final score: 4-3 TB.

The Nashville Predators will be the Tricolore’s next opponents. They have won their last eight games. The game will be played Tuesday, 8 p.m., at Bridgestone Arena.

