The Canadiens are comfortable with the idea of finishing the season with three goaltenders

Since the start of the season, Montreal’s goaltending rotation has consisted of three goaltenders, and that’s not exactly ideal.

The latest developments won’t please those who are tired of seeing three goalies in the 23-man roster.

Elliotte Friedman says on HNIC that the Canadiens have told other teams they’re comfortable finishing the season with 3 goalies and resolving the situation in the summer, if necessary. So it’s possible neither Allen or Primeau move between now and next Friday. – HabsLinks (@HabsLinks) March 2, 2024

Elliotte Friedman told Hockey Night In Canada earlier this evening that Montreal is comfortable ending the year with so many goalies.Friedman reports what Hughes told other teams.The whole thing could be settled this summer.

We shouldn’t necessarily expect either Cayden Primeau or Jake Allen to be traded by next Friday, then. If Hughes gets an offer he can’t refuse, a trade will happen, but either way, it’s not like Allen has positive value on the trade market.

In fact, before the Canadiens’ game tonight against Tampa Bay, Patrick Lalime admitted that he wouldn’t be giving Allen any more games between now and the end of the season. If he were in charge, he would give three games out of four to Samuel Montembeault and the remaining game to Primeau.

If his contract expired next July 1 (and not 2025), that might have been another discussion, but then again…

In eight starts since Christmas, the 34 has only posted an efficiency average above .900 on two occasions. He gives his team no chance of winning.

And Cayden Primeau isn’t much better…

In short, the trade deadline could be very quiet in Montreal.

The GM could trade David Savard, but apart from the right-handed defenseman, there’s not much…

Don’t tell me Tanner Pearson and Joel Armia.

Breaking news

– Poolers beware.

Injury update: #Sens captain Brady Tkachuk will miss tonight’s game @NHLFlyers on account of an upper-body injury. Tkachuk’s iron man streak will come to an end after having played in 219 consecutive games – eighth most in franchise history. Defenceman Max Guenette will dress. – Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) March 2, 2024

– The Flyers are looking for a number two goaltender. #JakeAllen

– Nice win for Montreal.

The brilliance of Marie-Philip Poulin and Mélodie Daoust allows the Montreal team to sign a win at home! https://t.co/h78umpgQ9l pic.twitter.com/jJ4A5sFyeE – RDS (@RDSca) March 2, 2024

– Really?

“The Winnipeg Jets are the biggest frauds in the league, and they’ll lose in the 1st round.” An unnamed NHL player has dubbed the Jets as the biggest frauds in the NHL.https://t.co/dCv00oLVdK pic.twitter.com/MbyGlA2vya – Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) March 2, 2024

– Well deserved.