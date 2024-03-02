Elliotte Friedman says on HNIC that the Canadiens have told other teams they’re comfortable finishing the season with 3 goalies and resolving the situation in the summer, if necessary. So it’s possible neither Allen or Primeau move between now and next Friday.
The Canadiens are comfortable with the idea of finishing the season with three goaltenders
Since the start of the season, Montreal’s goaltending rotation has consisted of three goaltenders, and that’s not exactly ideal.
The latest developments won’t please those who are tired of seeing three goalies in the 23-man roster.
We shouldn’t necessarily expect either Cayden Primeau or Jake Allen to be traded by next Friday, then. If Hughes gets an offer he can’t refuse, a trade will happen, but either way, it’s not like Allen has positive value on the trade market.
In fact, before the Canadiens’ game tonight against Tampa Bay, Patrick Lalime admitted that he wouldn’t be giving Allen any more games between now and the end of the season. If he were in charge, he would give three games out of four to Samuel Montembeault and the remaining game to Primeau.
If his contract expired next July 1 (and not 2025), that might have been another discussion, but then again…
And Cayden Primeau isn’t much better…
The GM could trade David Savard, but apart from the right-handed defenseman, there’s not much…
Don’t tell me Tanner Pearson and Joel Armia.
