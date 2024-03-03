The Jets are the biggest fraud in the NHL, according to one player

“The Winnipeg Jets are the biggest frauds in the league, and they’ll lose in the 1st round.”
They didn’t give up, however, and won the game 5-3. Sean Monahan scored a goal.
As Ryan Whitney reported on the Spittin’ Chichlets podcast, one player (who preferred to remain anonymous) said the Jets are the biggest fraud in the NHL, no less.
This player even thinks they’ll lose in the first round.
And the best part? The Habs have the team’s first-round pick. If the anonymous player is right, Montreal could end up with a higher-than-expected pick.
Whitney didn’t reveal the player’s identity, but he did admit that he could face the Jets in the first round.
So we know it’s a Western and playoff team, which narrows the sample down to half a dozen clubs.
I can’t wait to see if the athlete is right. After all, his unloved ones have won five of their last six games…
