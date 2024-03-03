The Jets are the biggest fraud in the NHL, according to one player

Yesterday afternoon, the Jets were trailing 0-3 to the Carolina Hurricanes.

They didn’t give up, however, and won the game 5-3. Sean Monahan scored a goal.

At the time of writing, Winnipeg is in second place in the Central Division, two points behind the Stars and first place, but with four games in hand.Despite its success in 2023-2024, the club is not unanimous.

As Ryan Whitney reported on the Spittin’ Chichlets podcast, one player (who preferred to remain anonymous) said the Jets are the biggest fraud in the NHL, no less.

This player even thinks they’ll lose in the first round.

And the best part? The Habs have the team’s first-round pick. If the anonymous player is right, Montreal could end up with a higher-than-expected pick.

For now, according to Tankathon, the Manitoba club has the 31st pick, as it has the best points percentage in the Western Association. But of course, this preliminary ranking means absolutely nothing.

Whitney didn’t reveal the player’s identity, but he did admit that he could face the Jets in the first round.

So we know it’s a Western and playoff team, which narrows the sample down to half a dozen clubs.

I can’t wait to see if the athlete is right. After all, his unloved ones have won five of their last six games…

