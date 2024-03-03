Skip to content
Habs hopefuls: Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck break the 30-goal barrier
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot

The future of the Montreal Canadiens really does seem to be in good hands, as evidenced by the confidence and patience of Habs fans towards the team’s management.

There are a number of good young prospects on the roster right now, and we’re following their performances very closely.

However, it’s not always easy to keep up with all the performances of the Tricolore’s prospects, so here’s a little horzion tour for you.

Florian Xhekaj – Left winger – 19 years old

WhileArber Xhekaj is playing some excellent hockey with the Habs, his brother, Florian Xhekaj, is on fire in the OHL right now.

The family’s little brother is on an excellent run with the Brantford Bulldogs, having picked up at least one point in his last 11 games.

Last night, Xhekaj extended his streak to 11 games with a goal and two assists in the Bulldogs’ 5-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

That’s 12 goals and 19 points in 11 games for Xhekaj.

On Friday night, the Habs prospect also stood out, scoring his 30th goal of the season and notching an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Owen Beck’s Saginaw Spirit.

Xhekaj now has 56 points (31 goals and 25 assists) in 56 games.

That’s a far cry from last season’s 25 points in 68 games…

Xhekaj has really come on in leaps and bounds this season in the OHL, becoming one of his team’s offensive engines while maintaining his pest-like style of play.

It’s a great project, but one that was criticized at the time of his selection.

Xhekaj could very well end up joining the Montreal Canadiens and playing an important role on a third or fourth line.

It would be great to have two Xhekajs on the team.

Owen Beck – Center – 20 years old

Here’s another one who’s currently performing very well in the OHL.

Like Xhekaj, Beck is on an 11-game point streak with 20 points, including ten goals.

And once again, like Xhekaj, Beck scored his 30th goal of the season on Friday against Florian Xhekaj’s Brantford Bulldogs.

And last night, in the Saginaw Spirit’s 6-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack, Beck notched a goal and two assists, bringing his point total this season to 67 (31 goals, 36 assists) in 48 games.

Beck is currently enjoying a career-best season by far.

He has already surpassed last season’s mark of 66 points in 60 games.

That’s very impressive for a center whose defensive qualities, and therefore his play without the puck, were the main focus of much of the press.

Beck will definitely be a prospect to keep an eye on at the Tricolore’s next training camp, when he could have a good chance of making the team.

The Habs prospect could very well become a very solid and reliable third trio center for the Habs.

