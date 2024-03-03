Habs hopefuls: Florian Xhekaj and Owen Beck break the 30-goal barrier

The future of the Montreal Canadiens really does seem to be in good hands, as evidenced by the confidence and patience of Habs fans towards the team’s management.

There are a number of good young prospects on the roster right now, and we’re following their performances very closely.

However, it’s not always easy to keep up with all the performances of the Tricolore’s prospects, so here’s a little horzion tour for you.

Florian Xhekaj – Left winger – 19 years old

The family’s little brother is on an excellent run with the Brantford Bulldogs, having picked up at least one point in his last 11 games.

Last night, Xhekaj extended his streak to 11 games with a goal and two assists in the Bulldogs’ 5-3 win over the Kingston Frontenacs.

Xhekaj’s point streak hits 11 games With a three-point afternoon, the #GoHabsGo prospect is up to 12 goals and 19 points during that stretch!@BulldogsOHL | @CanadiensMTL pic.twitter.com/HUsoyS3dGt – Ontario Hockey League (@OHLHockey) March 2, 2024

That’s 12 goals and 19 points in 11 games for Xhekaj.

On Friday night, the Habs prospect also stood out, scoring his 30th goal of the season and notching an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Owen Beck’s Saginaw Spirit.

Owen Beck scores his 30th goal of the season tonight, and in the same game, Florian Xhekaj scores his 30th goal of the season as well.. Ya gotta love it..#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/9DSt1Q6fOF – Hockey Junkie (@HockeyJunkieYT) March 2, 2024

Xhekaj now has 56 points (31 goals and 25 assists) in 56 games.

That’s a far cry from last season’s 25 points in 68 games…

Xhekaj has really come on in leaps and bounds this season in the OHL, becoming one of his team’s offensive engines while maintaining his pest-like style of play.

It’s a great project, but one that was criticized at the time of his selection.

Xhekaj could very well end up joining the Montreal Canadiens and playing an important role on a third or fourth line.It would be great to have two Xhekajs on the team.

Owen Beck – Center – 20 years old

Here’s another one who’s currently performing very well in the OHL.

Like Xhekaj, Beck is on an 11-game point streak with 20 points, including ten goals.

And once again, like Xhekaj, Beck scored his 30th goal of the season on Friday against Florian Xhekaj’s Brantford Bulldogs.

Owen Beck. Snipe. Celly. Been using his shot a lot more – you love to see it. #GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/IRk4o7zU9C – Hadi Kalakeche (@HadiK_Scouting) March 2, 2024

And last night, in the Saginaw Spirit’s 6-2 win over the Owen Sound Attack, Beck notched a goal and two assists, bringing his point total this season to 67 (31 goals, 36 assists) in 48 games.

Beck is currently enjoying a career-best season by far.

He has already surpassed last season’s mark of 66 points in 60 games.

That’s very impressive for a center whose defensive qualities, and therefore his play without the puck, were the main focus of much of the press.

I have said often that Beck will not be a scoring C as an NHLer but a defensive C. He’s sure trying to prove me wrong as that NHL time approaches. Beck essentially 2 PPG in his last dozen. Since joining Saginaw, he’s on fire. *Beck will be in Memorial Cup. Should be fun. https://t.co/IKEQTtUckf – Brian Wilde (@BWildeMTL) March 3, 2024

Beck will definitely be a prospect to keep an eye on at the Tricolore’s next training camp, when he could have a good chance of making the team.

In a gust

The Habs prospect could very well become a very solid and reliable third trio center for the Habs.

