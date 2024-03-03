Skip to content
Michael Traikos wouldn’t be surprised if Jake Allen was traded to the Oilers
Michael Traikos wouldn't be surprised if Jake Allen was traded to the Oilers
With the trade deadline looming (Friday, March 8), Kent Hughes will have a few pieces to sell.

No one is guaranteed to leave Montreal, but guys like David Savard, Tanner Pearson and Johnathan Kovacevic could find themselves under other skies.

There’s also a certain Jake Allen who could find a buyer. The goaltender was one of the topics of discussion between Michael Traikos and Ryan Kennedy of The Hockey News.

According to Kennedy, the goaltender, who has a $3.85 million salary footprint through July 2025, has a good annual contract.

I don’t know if teams feel the same way, but honestly, the fact that his contract doesn’t expire in 2024 is scary. Especially when you consider that the goalkeeper has been struggling for some time now…

The host asked Traikos whether Edmonton might be an ideal destination for Allen, and he gave an argument in favor of a possible deal.

According to him, he wouldn’t necessarily be confused since both cities are Canadian and eat hockey. So there wouldn’t be a big culture shock.

So Traikos thinks he’ll be traded, even if Edmonton isn’t interested. However, there are already plenty of goalkeepers on the market. They include Jacob Markstrom, Juuse Saros, Elvis Merzlikins and Kaapo Kahkonen.

All four of these goalies are superior to Allen, in my opinion. However, they could cost more, especially in the case of Markstrom and Saros.

And as I mentioned yesterday, Kent Hughes doesn’t seem to be in any hurry to resolve his situation in front of the net … If he doesn’t get his price, he won’t budge.

For Edmonton, acquiring a goalie isn’t a bad idea. Stuart Skinner is playing very well these days, but he’s not the most consistent masked man in the NHL. Having Allen behind him could only benefit him.

And it would give Connor McDavid’s team added playoff experience.

To be continued until March 8.

