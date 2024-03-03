Brendan Gallagher’s mother is battling brain cancer

https://t.co/8cuvKrjX0e pic.twitter.com/nvyrR7kKdJ
– /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) March 3, 2024
On Instagram, Brendan’s sister Bree Gallagher has posted a link in her biography to raise money for brain cancer research.
By clicking on the link – which I’m reposting HERE – you can also read the story of Della, who has been bothered by glioblastoma for the past two summers. As mentioned, glioblastoma is a tumor that multiplies very rapidly and is totally unpredictable.
– The Coyotes attack a Canadiens fan.
Living rent free https://t.co/bJZSOUnD8I
– Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 3, 2024
– Season over for Kent Johnson.
– A source told The Win Column that Jordan Harris is of interest to the Flames. No one else is talking about it…
The retooling #Flames are looking to add young, NHL-ready players. One such player they’re reportedly interested in is #GoHabsGo defenseman Jordan Harris.
We examined how he fits the Flames’ plans and what it might cost to acquire him. Take a look here!https://t.co/yAnqiotewl
– The Win Column (@wincolumnCGY) March 3, 2024
– Joshua Roy leads several Canadian categories. [RDS]
– What to do with Joel Armia?
There’s reason to believe Joel Armia has unlocked something that will enable him to at least earn his money with the Canadiens.
Paying part of his salary and accepting a middling pick in a trade doesn’t seem like the best path forward(@EricEngels) https://t.co/YGxfhoNsEg
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024
– Marc Dumont believes that Filip Mesar will have a hard time adapting to North American professional hockey.
I still think Mesar has NHL potential, but I’m having a hard time seeing his skill set translate to the N-A professional ranks quickly.
A couple of years in the AHL will be necessary to adapt to the drop in time and space to execute plays. Perhaps longer.
– Marc Dumont (@MarcPDumont) March 3, 2024