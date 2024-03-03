Skip to content
Brendan Gallagher’s mother is battling brain cancer
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
Brendan Gallagher and his family are going through a difficult time right now. Mother Della is battling brain cancer.

On Instagram, Brendan’s sister Bree Gallagher has posted a link in her biography to raise money for brain cancer research.

You can access that account right here.

The goal is to reach $2,000 raised by May 6. The fifth month of the year is Brain Cancer Awareness Month in Canada.

She and her brother Nolan will be running in the BMO Marathon earlier this month. In honor of this race, you can sponsor a kilometer or more of their run, or simply donate a few precious dollars.

By clicking on the link – which I’m reposting HERE – you can also read the story of Della, who has been bothered by glioblastoma for the past two summers. As mentioned, glioblastoma is a tumor that multiplies very rapidly and is totally unpredictable.

According to the Canadian Brain Tumour Foundation, the life expectancy of a person diagnosed with this type of tumour is just over 14 and a half months.

In Canada, this type of cancer is very difficult to treat, and there is very little research into it.

Anyway, on behalf of DLC , I wanted to end by wishing the whole family well, and especially Della, of course.

