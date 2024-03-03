Brendan Gallagher’s mother is battling brain cancer

Brendan Gallagher and his family are going through a difficult time right now. Mother Della is battling brain cancer.

On Instagram, Brendan’s sister Bree Gallagher has posted a link in her biography to raise money for brain cancer research.

You can access that account right here. The goal is to reach $2,000 raised by May 6. The fifth month of the year is Brain Cancer Awareness Month in Canada.She and her brother Nolan will be running in the BMO Marathon earlier this month. In honor of this race, you can sponsor a kilometer or more of their run, or simply donate a few precious dollars.

By clicking on the link – which I’m reposting HERE – you can also read the story of Della, who has been bothered by glioblastoma for the past two summers. As mentioned, glioblastoma is a tumor that multiplies very rapidly and is totally unpredictable.

Breaking news

According to the Canadian Brain Tumour Foundation, the life expectancy of a person diagnosed with this type of tumour is just over 14 and a half months.In Canada, this type of cancer is very difficult to treat, and there is very little research into it.Anyway, on behalf of DLC , I wanted to end by wishing the whole family well, and especially Della, of course.

– The Coyotes attack a Canadiens fan.

Living rent free https://t.co/bJZSOUnD8I – Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) March 3, 2024

– Season over for Kent Johnson.

See this post on Instagram A publication shared by Puck Report (NHL News/Rumors) (@puckreportnhl)

– A source told The Win Column that Jordan Harris is of interest to the Flames. No one else is talking about it…

The retooling #Flames are looking to add young, NHL-ready players. One such player they’re reportedly interested in is #GoHabsGo defenseman Jordan Harris. We examined how he fits the Flames’ plans and what it might cost to acquire him. Take a look here!https://t.co/yAnqiotewl – The Win Column (@wincolumnCGY) March 3, 2024

– Joshua Roy leads several Canadian categories. [RDS]

– What to do with Joel Armia?

There’s reason to believe Joel Armia has unlocked something that will enable him to at least earn his money with the Canadiens. Paying part of his salary and accepting a middling pick in a trade doesn’t seem like the best path forward(@EricEngels) https://t.co/YGxfhoNsEg – Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 3, 2024

– Marc Dumont believes that Filip Mesar will have a hard time adapting to North American professional hockey.