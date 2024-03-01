Rumor: Oilers’ first pick in play for defenseman

David Savard is definitely the most important name to watch for the Habs ahead of the deadline. Unless you think the Jake Allen file is bigger?

But hey. We know that the Habs and Savard don’t want to part ways, but if a big offer were to land on Kent Hughes’ desk, we’d have to think again.

One wonders if the Oilers, whose need on the blue line is known and documented, might not be a major player in next week’s derby.

Why the Oilers?

Because, according to David Pagnotta, the club’s first-round pick would be in play to get his hands on some defensive help. It’s a plan that’s being discussed in Alberta right now.

Edmonton’s 2024 1st round pick is in play, and I’m told they’ve discussed packaging it with a roster player to another club for a defenseman to upgrade their blueline. No decision yet. #LetsGoOilers – David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) March 1, 2024

But would it be that simple? Not necessarily, no.Pagnotta also added that in order to give a first pick, the Oilers would love to send a current player to the team that will dance with them in the defenseman file.

And to me, that’s ideal for the Habs and David Savard… if the latter were to be traded. After all, Pagnotta didn’t say it would be just a first-round pick and a player for a defenseman: one or more elements could follow to complete an eventual transaction.

Me, if I’m the Habs, I’d rather get a player (and elements for the future, obviously) than hold back salary. Why would I do that?

It saves salary retention for another file.

It fills up a jersey to let the Rocket guys push Laval to make the playoffs.

We know the Habs have their price for Savard (is it the same as what Pierre LeBrun suggested? ) and taking another player would increase the potential return on the potential deal for the Quebecer.

That said, it’s not necessarily a perfect situation: the player in question might not be a free agent after all. After all, neither is Savard, you know.

Yesterday, Pierre LeBrun mentioned that the Flames turned down a first-round pick for Chris Tanev because it came with the responsibility of taking on a contract that doesn’t expire this summer.

If I wanted to take an educated guess, I’d say the Flames and Oilers talked. #OnePlusOne

LeBrun on Insider Trading says the Flames did receive an offer with a 1st RD pick for Tanev but it came with taking a player with term in the package and Flames were not interested in that. – NHL Watcher (@NHL_Watcher) March 1, 2024

It’s important to remember that the cases of Chris Tanev and David Savard are different , and that what happened with the Flames won’t necessarily affect what might happen in Montreal.

While we’re on the subject, let’s also mention that the Maple Leafs are also interested in giving away a first-round pick. But yesterday, they made a move for a defenseman: Ilya Lyubushkin.

Brad Treliving says the Leafs are open to dealing a 1st round pick: “I think you gotta be careful with 1st round picks for short-term help. But if it makes sense at the end of the day when you do the final analysis…you have to look at every option.” – Jonas Siegel (@jonassiegel) March 1, 2024

In bursts

– I like it.

It’ll be a good test for him pic.twitter.com/FUFHUDvfGE – DansLesCoulisses (@DLCoulisses) March 1, 2024

– $30M more under the cap in the NFL next year.

The NFL has raised its salary cap by a record $30 million per team. At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, more money to spend has execs buzzing, writes @_DavidRumsey – Front Office Sports (@FOS) March 1, 2024

– Julien BriseBois continues to dig into the Q.

The Lightning are picking in the QMJHL’s backyard and have reached an agreement with 21-year-old Acadie-Bathurst Titan forward Milo Roelens! https://t.co/sIwyLDKE1M pic.twitter.com/wdMVasCIcN – RDS (@RDSca) March 1, 2024

– Jocelyn Thibault explains.

Listen to the full Morning Club interview with Jocelyn Thibault https://t.co/wlCzSbPIiH – BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) March 1, 2024

– Jake Allen traded? Nothing less certain. [TSN 690]

– What was Sean Monahan’s first day in Winnipeg like?