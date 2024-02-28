Training: a day of treatments for Jake Evans and Jayden Struble

Jake Evans and Jayden Struble will not train today (treatment day). The Canadiens leave for Florida today. @RDSca
The Canadiens will leave for the warm Florida sun this afternoon. The boys won’t, however, be leaving Quebec where it’s very cold, we agree.
Note that the Rocket is currently on the road. If a recall is ever necessary, the player in question won’t be able to leave Montreal. But that doesn’t change much.
In connection with the injured list, Kirby Dach and Rafaël Harvey-Pinard skated before the others this morning. They skated solo, of course, given their state of health.
But that’s better than the other way around, isn’t it?
Kirby at work
Rafaël Harvey-Pinard
According to his doctor’s instructions, Dach cannot return to action this season. He must give his knee time to heal properly first.
