Sean Monahan is on fire for the Jets
Credit: Capture d'écran / Screenshot
We all know what an impact Sean Monahan has had on the Habs over the past two years. He was the mentor (or a mentor, at least) that the youngsters needed.

But a few weeks ago, the time came to part ways with him. Kent Hughes traded him to the Winnipeg Jets for a first-round pick. It was expected and logical under the circumstances.

In the end, in the Monahan deal, the Habs got two first-round picks (one from the Flames, one from the Jets) and just under two years of loyal service from the veteran center. He didn’t lose out.

The Jets, on the other hand, got a center who will allow them to draw crowds and have a very nice center line for the playoffs, which are fast approaching.

After all, the playoffs are less than two months away.

While the veteran got off to a slow start in Winnipeg, failing to score in his first four games for the Manitoba club, he’s picked up the pace recently.

In fact, in his last five games, he has seven points, including six goals. He picked up his first assist under his new colors yesterday, when he also found the back of the net against the Blues.

(Credit: ESPN)

It’s safe to say that the former Flames man is on fire. Yes, I’m proud of my excellent gag.

Six goals in his first nine games for an NHL club in Winnipeg puts him behind only Dale Hawerchuk, Teemu Selanne and Nelson Emerson. That’s no mean feat.

Montreal also knows how useful he is when it comes to taking face-offs. The fact that he’s left-handed and Nick Suzuki is right-handed was an important asset.

Well, he’s taken more face-offs than anyone else in Winnipeg since arriving in town. He has a 57% success rate.

For the month, the club has a 7-3 record. That includes Sunday’s game – a win – which was played without him (he was ill), but it shows how important he is to a team.

After all, in Montreal, nothing has gone right since he lefteven if the Coyotes were beaten yesterday.

