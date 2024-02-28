Sean Monahan is on fire for the Jets

Monahan’s goal tonight gives him 6 in his last 5 games. 57% in the circle since joining the Jets – has taken more draws than anyone on the team. Great add. https://t.co/pUDv0vqCC3
– Mike Kelly (@MikeKellyNHL) February 28, 2024
In the end, in the Monahan deal, the Habs got two first-round picks (one from the Flames, one from the Jets) and just under two years of loyal service from the veteran center. He didn’t lose out.
While the veteran got off to a slow start in Winnipeg, failing to score in his first four games for the Manitoba club, he’s picked up the pace recently.
It’s safe to say that the former Flames man is on fire. Yes, I’m proud of my
excellent gag.
Six goals in his first nine games for an NHL club in Winnipeg puts him behind only Dale Hawerchuk, Teemu Selanne and Nelson Emerson. That’s no mean feat.
Montreal also knows how useful he is when it comes to taking face-offs. The fact that he’s left-handed and Nick Suzuki is right-handed was an important asset.
Well, he’s taken more face-offs than anyone else in Winnipeg since arriving in town. He has a 57% success rate.
For the month, the club has a 7-3 record. That includes Sunday’s game – a win – which was played without him (he was ill), but it shows how important he is to a team.
After all, in Montreal, nothing has gone right since he left… even if the Coyotes were beaten yesterday.
Gossip
– New partner for CF Montréal.
Welcome, @Bombardier
Bombardier becomes official partner of CF Montreal >>> https://t.co/kDxmMtqP7I
Bombardier becomes official partner of CF Montréal >>> https://t.co/gnnbPjV1ZE#CFMTL pic.twitter.com/mMDuqYZyA2
– CF Montréal (@cfmontreal) February 28, 2024
– Ah yes.
Tough third for the Sens last night.
First period in franchise history where they didn’t record a shot. pic.twitter.com/9gp6fvVWyw
– BarDown (@BarDown) February 28, 2024
– You have to know when to throw down the gloves. [BPM Sports]
– Darren Dreger on David Savard: nothing new under the sun.
Could Montreal move David Savard before March 8? @DarrenDreger joined @mckennaconor and @ShaunStarr78 to look at Montreal’s trade options and other moves we might see. Listen: https://t.co/umiZJ7cXV7
– TSN 690 Montreal (@TSN690) February 28, 2024
– Indeed.
The Yankees will need it. https://t.co/poH94OVpYv
– Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) February 28, 2024