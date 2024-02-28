Keefer just got ejected from the game! pic.twitter.com/nWZ2IFgMAX
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 28, 2024
Top-5: Sent off during the match, Sheldon Keefe refuses to talk about it with the media at a press briefing
Four of 12 winning teams scored at least six goals Tuesday – was your favorite team one of them? #NHLStats: https://t.co/HRiCZxGnzw pic.twitter.com/TMkZ9kPrSB
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2024
The Golden Knights were visiting Toronto to try and put the brakes on the Leafs’ winning streak, having won their last seven games.
The Vegas outfit managed to win the game 6-2 thanks to a collective effort from all players, but that’s not what caught the eye during the match.
With just over two minutes left in the game, Sheldon Keefe complained (too much) to an official about a missed call…
After the game, Keefe was asked to answer reporters’ questions about what happened to get him ejected…
And the Leafs’ still-angry driver was really evasive on the subject, to the point where he wouldn’t even give his side of the story.
Sheldon Keefe refused to speak about what led to his early exit vs. the Golden Knights. pic.twitter.com/PaDOHsvwdU
– TSN (@TSN_Sports) February 28, 2024
All in all, it wasn’t a good night for the Leafs, who scored just two goals in a game for the first time this season.
If Nathan MacKinnon played every game this season at home, in Colorado…
The star player took advantage of the Stars’ visit to help his team win the game (5-1) and collected a goal and an assist in the process.
MacKinnon has now scored at least one point in all 29 of the Avalanche’s home games… And has a total of 60 points (22 goals) during this streak.
He’s really impressive.
It’s like clockwork at this point. pic.twitter.com/zamsM1oRuP
– NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2024
3: Nick Cousins… What are you doing?
Nick Cousins isn’t a flashy player on the ice… But a player who brings energy to his club.
That said… Maybe Cousins went a little too far during a quarrel in the game between his Panthers and the Sabres:
Nick Cousins rises from the ashes… same as the Undertaker in his WWF heyday! https://t.co/vp95WkhGRX
– Anthony Marcotte (@anthonymarcotte) February 28, 2024
For what it’s worth, Cousins’ energy helped the Panthers win the game 3-2.
Playing hockey in the dark isn’t ideal.
You may be wondering where I’m going with all this…
But if I’m talking about light, it’s because there was a power outage last night in Philadelphia. The Flyers were playing the Lightning at home and a transformer blew (and burned), leading to a mini blackout.
Wells Fargo Center president Phil Laws said after the club’s 6-2 win over the Lightning that, fortunately, no one was hurt:
What the hell just happened #TBLvsPHI #LetsGoFlyers pic.twitter.com/d818POegcU
– Flyers Clips (@Flyers_Clips) February 28, 2024
Stefan Noesen knows that, having scored 56 goals in 342 games prior to yesterday’s Hurricanes game.
That said…
Noesen scored his 57th career goal in his club’s 3-2 win over the Wild, and he did it in a way he’ll always remember.
The Hurricanes player deflected the puck into the net with his visor, a particularly bizarre goal that you don’t see every day in the Bettman circuit:
This goal went in off Noesen’s face pic.twitter.com/aB3m4ntC1x
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 28, 2024
In a row
– A great lineup for the Golden Knights.
See this post on Instagram
– Tyson Foerster pulled out his Sunday hands.
TAKE A BOW, TYSON FOERSTER! pic.twitter.com/3uaTMRjytw
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2024
– Sweet.
Tic-tac-toe! pic.twitter.com/JepDUTQ8Xi
– NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2024
– Stankoven gets a taste for scoring goals.
It’s @LoganStankoven again!
This kid is having a tremendous start to his career.
: @ESPNPlus https://t.co/FmPv8M6v1l pic.twitter.com/YxMvvscJSa
– NHL (@NHL) February 28, 2024
– The Devils’ top players were good last night.
Captain Nico Hischier (1-3-4) and Jack Hughes (1-2-3) sparked the @NJDevils offense to a seven-goal outing, with their latter posting a three-point outing for the 10th time this season.#NHLStats: https://t.co/HRiCZxGnzw pic.twitter.com/CR18NHWILX
– NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) February 28, 2024
– A beautiful, powerful shot.
Fuhgeddaboutit, we Bahl. pic.twitter.com/cVZpPdGNMu
– New Jersey Devils (@NJDevils) February 28, 2024
– Wow!
Filth from Mangiapane pic.twitter.com/qzYwYS5Hne
– B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 28, 2024
– A goal for Danault.
Danault wires one past Markstrom! pic.twitter.com/Bu35iKnSN8
– Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 28, 2024
– I like the comparison.
A Florida hockey game is like a feaver dream pic.twitter.com/mj8UNMHRz4
– Spittin’ Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) February 28, 2024
– Big night at work for Nico Hischier.
– Two NHL games today.