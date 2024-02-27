Rumor mill: A team has shown “a lot” of interest in Juuse Saros

Juuse Saros has established himself in recent years as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders.

He’s having a slightly more difficult season in terms of statistics, even though the Preds are having a season that’s exceeding expectations…

But at the same time, Nashville’s line-up has defensive shortcomings because the club’s blue line is young.

There have been rumors lately that Saros might be leaving Nashville.The reason is simple: the organization also relies on the services of young Yaroslav Askarov, who has been dominating the AHL lately and who should be given a chance to shine at some point.

In a recent article, Frank Seravalli revealed that at least one team has shown a great deal of interest in Askarov… And the Daily Faceoff tipster believes that the team in question is New Jersey:

Sources: At least one team, believed to be #njdevils, has shown real interest in Juuse Saros last few weeks. But #preds say they're intent on keeping Saros so long as they're in the playoffs.

There’s a “but” to all this, however.

The Preds are still in the hunt for a playoff spot… and Barry Trotz doesn’t want to trade his best goalie as long as his club has a chance of participating in the spring dance.

Jake Guentzel in Vegas?

This could have a direct effect on the NHL goaltending market, because Saros is seen as the most interesting piece of equipment in that position right now all over the league.But will all this have an impact on Kent Hughes and Jake Allen?Jake Guentzel is the best forward on the market right now.

It’s rare to see snipers like him change address in the middle of the season… But the forward, who is making $6M this year, will be as free as a bird this summer, and the risk of losing him for nothing is too great for the Penguins.

They might as well trade him to get their hands on pieces that can help the team in the future, because the Penguins aren’t rich in prospects / picks.

The idea of him being traded to Edmonton has been discussed…

I’ve seen a few rumors sending him to Dallas to help the Stars….

There were also whispers of the possibility of him landing in Carolina…

And now, Jeff Marek wonders if the Golden Knights are interested in the offensive-minded forward.

In fact, Marek told his show that he’s convinced Vegas has their eye on Guentzel:

"I do believe they're one of the teams in on [Jake] Guentzel…"

https://t.co/SqK7M993Jz & @Sportsnet 360

https://t.co/tEtiRUWyip pic.twitter.com/U8lO4ouMIr – Sportsnet 590 The FAN (@FAN590) February 27, 2024

What you need to know is that the Golden Knights have lost the services of Mark Stone of late.

Jack Eichel, who’s been placed on the long-term injured list, could return to action soon because he’s started skating again… And Marek expects the Golden Knights to place their captain’s name on the LTIR next, which will allow Kelly McCrimmon (GM) to get creative.

All this to say that the scenario of Guentzel joining the Golden Knights can’t be ruled out.

Sean Walker and Nick Seeler are still the talk of Philly

Sean Walker and Nick Seeler are two defensive defensemen who play for the Flyers.The Philadelphia outfit, like the Preds, is having a surprisingly good season, as they too are in the playoff hunt at the moment.This is where it gets interesting.

If Daniel Brière sees his club in the playoffs, perhaps he might choose to keep Seeler and Walker to help his team’s chances.

What’s more, Jamie Drysdale was injured recently and will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis…

The problem, however, is that both players’ contracts expire this summer. And discussions for a new agreement don’t necessarily seem to be easy:

On Seeler, sounds like the initial contract ask wasn't received overly well from Philly's side. Talks ongoing, I believe, but sounds like #LetsGoFlyers want him in the $2.5M-$3M AAV range, and Seeler's camp is looking for a fair bit more over multi-years.

I have a feeling that the Flyers’ decisions will really depend on the next few games.

The Philly outfit still finds itself seven points behind the Hurricanes and a playoff spot. Their participation in the spring dance isn’t guaranteed, but it’s not impossible either…

Extension

We’re still waiting to hear what’s going to happen with Phil Kessel in Vancouver.

But according to Rick Dhaliwal, who covers the Canucks for The Athletic, there’s nothing negative going on right now between the club and the veteran.

"All sides want this to end with a signing.."

Dhaliwal believes a deal could be signed before too long: